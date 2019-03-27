Giriraj Singh Fails to Change BJP Decision With Tantrums, to Contest From Begusarai

BJP chief Amit Shah said on Wednesday that Union Minister Giriraj Singh would contest the parliamentary election from Bihar's Begusarai constituency and all his problems would be resolved by the party.Singh was miffed with the party over changing his seat from Nawada to Begusarai, from where he will have to face former JNU Students’ Union president and CPI candidate Kanhaiya Kumar.He had on Monday accused the party's state leadership of letting him down by "violating" his self-respect after denying him a ticket from Nawada, a seat which he won in 2014.The union minister had said on Monday that no other MP’s seat was changed in Bihar and the decision to give him a ticket from Begusarai was taken without consulting him.“It was decided without talking to me. State BJP leadership should tell me why it was done. I've nothing against Begusarai but I can't compromise with my self-respect,” Singh had said.But the BJP on Wednesday said the decision has been made. Extending best wishes to Singh, Shah in a tweet said he has heard all the issues raised by the Union Minister and "all his problems will be resolved by the party." "Giriraj Singh will contest from Beghusarai only," Shah tweeted.Taking a dig at Singh, Kumar had said the minister’s reluctance could be compared to a kid’s refusal to attend school after failing to complete his homework.“Watched the news on TV and learnt that the BJP minister known for sending off people to free of cost Pakistan tours is not ready to come to Begusarai for contesting the polls", Kumar said in a Facebook post wherein he did not mention Singh by name.“I have a nephew who, similarly, refuses to go to school whenever he fails to do his homework. But even he never thinks of sending the teacher to Pakistan. Neither does he hate anybody nor he wants to get anybody expelled from the school,” Kumar added sarcastically in the post.BJP is contesting on 17 out of 40 Lok Sabha seats in Bihar. An equal number number of seats are being contested by its ally JD(U). Its another partner LJP is contesting on the remaining seats.As per the seats arrangement between the three parties, the Nawada seat has been given to the JD(U).