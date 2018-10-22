English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Giriraj Singh Hails Yogi For 'Prayagraj', Says Names of All Places Linked with Mughals Must Change
Union minister Giriraj Singh advocated erasing all signs of Mughal and medieval era rulers, terming them as invaders who destroyed Indian culture.
File image of Union Minister Giriraj Singh. (Image: PTI)
Patna: Union minister Giriraj Singh on Monday heaped praises on Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath for changing the name of Allahabad to Prayagraj and demanded that Nitish Kumar government also rechristen Bakhtiyarpur, Akbarpur and other places which were named after medieval Muslim rulers.
The union minister, known for his controversial remarks, advocated erasing all signs of Mughal and medieval era rulers, terming them as invaders who destroyed Indian culture and compared them to Britishers.
He said all Muslims in India are descendants of Lord Rama, and not Mughals, and they will help Hindus build Ram Temple at Ayodhya. "Tell me, if my brother converts and I decide against it, how can forefathers of our next generation be different? Their lineage can't change. So, I believe, the same blood is running through Muslims. They are descendants of Lord Rama," Giriraj Singh added.
Praising Yogi Adityanath for changing the name of Allahabad, the union minister said pronouncing Prayagraj is more cultural and gives a ‘spiritual feeling’. “There would be more than 100 such Mughal names which must be changed,” he said.
On allegations of the Opposition that the BJP is playing a communal card, Singh said such elements are responsible for the disintegration of 'Akhand Bharat' and challenged them to come forward and declare that they are descendants of Mughals. "Yogi must be praised for his effort to eradicate signs of invaders who looted India. Today, we are not slaves of the Britishers or Mughals. Then why carry their brutal remembrance?" he asked.
"Take the example of Bakthiyarpur which was named after medieval ruler Muhammad Bakhtiyar Khalji who ruined Nalanda and Rajgir. I find places like Akbarpur when I visit Nawada. What is the sense in continuing with these names? I would appeal to change names of all place named after Mughals," Singh added.
However, the BJP's ally Janata Dal (United) rejected his demand. The party's spokesman Sanjay Singh said, "We are not going to change names of any city at any cost. Giriraj Singh should learn history first. He keeps making such statements to be in the limelight. His comments are divisive and do not augur well for the society."
