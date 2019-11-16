Giriraj Singh Hints at Quitting Politics After His 'Big Dream' Gets Fulfilled, Waits for the Last One

New Delhi: Union Minister Giriraj Singh on Saturday said that after Supreme Court's verdict in favour of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, political work of people like him is over and he might quit politics soon.

The only thing that is remaining now, he said, is a law on population control.

“After the construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, my work is done. It is time for people like me to take their leave from politics, especially after a law on population control has been formulated.”

Union Minister Giriraj Singh in Bihar: Ayodhya me Ram mandir sthapna ka mera kaam to pura ho gya hai, mere jaise log ka ab rajneet se alvida lene ka waqt aa gya hai, khaas kar ke, jansankhya niyantran kanoon ho jayga main rajneet se apne ko alag kar lunga. pic.twitter.com/mFUvc6aDcS — ANI (@ANI) November 16, 2019

Singh, a Member of Parliament from Begusarai in Bihar, is known for his inflammatory speeches, often directed towards a particular community.

In 2016, the BJP leader triggered a controversy when he said that if a two-child policy is not enacted throughout the county, then “our daughters” will not be safe and we might have to keep them under a veil, just like in Pakistan.

“Hindus should have two sons, Muslims, too, should have two sons. Our population is coming down. Bihar has seven such districts where our population has gone down. Population rules have to be changed, only then will our daughters be safe. Otherwise, like Pakistan, we too will have to keep our daughters under the veil,” he had said earlier.

“There should be such a law in the country that the same number of children should be allowed for families across religions whether Hindu, Muslim, Sikh or Christian,” Singh said.

