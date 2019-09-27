Rising Population Like Second-stage Cancer, Will Advance if Not Controlled: Giriraj Singh
The Union minister said it is necessary to enact a stringent law and those who breach it should face punishments like revocation of their voting rights and economic curbs irrespective of their religions.
File photo of Union Minister Giriraj Singh (PTI)
New Delhi: Union minister Giriraj Singh on Friday likened India's burgeoning population to "second-stage cancer" and called for a stringent legislation to control it, saying if not controlled, it will advance to the fourth stage and become incurable.
Speaking at a seminar on population control here, Singh, a hardline Hindutva leader of the BJP, said it is necessary to enact a stringent law and those who breach it should face punishments like revocation of their voting rights and economic curbs irrespective of their religions. He said those opposed to measures for controlling population bring religion into the debate.
Singh cited reports to claim that the fertility rate among women from the minority community is much higher than those from the majority. Isn't this true that social harmony has worsened wherever the population of the majority community has declined, he asked.
"Rising population has become like a second-stage cancer. It not controlled, this ailment will go into the fourth stage and become incurable," Singh said, adding India, like China, should bring in a stringent law.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his Independence Day speech had advocated measures to control population while expressing concern over its "explosive growth". Keeping one's family is also an act of patriotism, he had added.
Singh said a people's movement is needed to push for legislation on population control, adding that he will undertake such a yatra, which will be held from Meerut to Delhi, during October 11-13.
