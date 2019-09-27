Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Politics
1-min read

Rising Population Like Second-stage Cancer, Will Advance if Not Controlled: Giriraj Singh

The Union minister said it is necessary to enact a stringent law and those who breach it should face punishments like revocation of their voting rights and economic curbs irrespective of their religions.

PTI

Updated:September 27, 2019, 7:47 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Rising Population Like Second-stage Cancer, Will Advance if Not Controlled: Giriraj Singh
File photo of Union Minister Giriraj Singh (PTI)
Loading...

New Delhi: Union minister Giriraj Singh on Friday likened India's burgeoning population to "second-stage cancer" and called for a stringent legislation to control it, saying if not controlled, it will advance to the fourth stage and become incurable.

Speaking at a seminar on population control here, Singh, a hardline Hindutva leader of the BJP, said it is necessary to enact a stringent law and those who breach it should face punishments like revocation of their voting rights and economic curbs irrespective of their religions. He said those opposed to measures for controlling population bring religion into the debate.

Singh cited reports to claim that the fertility rate among women from the minority community is much higher than those from the majority. Isn't this true that social harmony has worsened wherever the population of the majority community has declined, he asked.

"Rising population has become like a second-stage cancer. It not controlled, this ailment will go into the fourth stage and become incurable," Singh said, adding India, like China, should bring in a stringent law.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his Independence Day speech had advocated measures to control population while expressing concern over its "explosive growth". Keeping one's family is also an act of patriotism, he had added.

Singh said a people's movement is needed to push for legislation on population control, adding that he will undertake such a yatra, which will be held from Meerut to Delhi, during October 11-13.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram