Giriraj Singh to Win Begusarai, Suggests News18-IPSOS Survey

As the country awaits the result of the world’s biggest democratic exercise, News18-IPSOS, an exit poll survey by Network 18, gives an insight into the probable outcome of the results.News18-IPSOS suggests that BJP candidate Giriraj Singh may emerge as the winner from Begusarai in the state of Bihar. Giriraj Singh is the sitting MP from Nawada and a Minister of State for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises at the center.As per exit polls, other contestants — CPI’s Kanhaiya Kumar and RJD’s Tanweer Hassan - may be trailing.Begusarai went to polls in the fourth phase in this election. In the previous three Lok Sabha elections, JDU won this seat twice while BJP won it once. Earlier, this seat was held by the Congress.In 2014, BJP won this seat with a margin of 5.4 per cent of the votes when the BJP candidate, Bhola Singh, defeated RJD’s Tanveer Hassan in a close fight. Bhola Singh by getting 39.7 per cent of the votes won the constituency while Hassan got a vote share of 34.3 per cent.In the previous two elections — 2004 and 2009 — Janata Dal (United) won this constituency. In 2009, JDU’s Dr. Monazir Hassan defeated CPI’s Shatrughna Prasad Singh with a vote share margin of 5.7 per cent. Hassan got a total of 2,05,680 votes and a vote share of 38.6 per cent while Singh got 1,64,843 votes with a vote share of 22.9 per cent.In the 2004 elections, JDU’s Rajiv Ranjan won this seat with 44.4 per cent of the votes in a close fight with Congress’s Krishna Sahi who got a vote share of 41.4 per cent.The Lok Sabha elections in 2019 took place in seven phases across India in the time span of about a month and a half. A total of 543 seats went to poll in which around 900 million voters were expected to exercise their voting rights.The final results will be announced on May 23.