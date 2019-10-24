Maharashtra Assembly Elections
0/288 Seats ((145 Seats to Win)
|Alliance
|BJP+
|YSRCP+
|TDP+
|INC+
|OTH
|Wins + Leads
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|+/- 2014
|+0
|-0
|-0
|+0
Haryana Assembly Elections
0/90 Seats ((145 Seats to Win)
|Alliance
|BJP+
|INC+
|BJD+
|OTH
|Wins + Leads
|0
|0
|0
|0
|+/- 2014
|+0
|-0
|-0
|+0
Girish Mahajan in Jamner Election Results 2019: Girish Dattatraya Rane of BJP leading
Live election result status of Girish Mahajan Jamner Maharashtra Assembly / Vidhab Sabha elections. Check if Girish Mahajan has won or lost, is leading or trailing.
LiveStatus
(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)Detailed Results
BJP leader Girish Mahajan has been contesting and winning state elections from the Jamner constituency since 1994. He is seeking a re-election this year as well. In the Fadnavis government, he is currently serving as the minister of water resources, medical education and irrigation in the state. Mahajan has risen within ranks of the party, from president of the Bharatiya Janta Yuva Morcha in late 1980s to vice president of the party in 1993.
