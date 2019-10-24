Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Girish Mahajan in Jamner Election Results 2019: Girish Dattatraya Rane of BJP leading

Live election result status of Girish Mahajan Jamner Maharashtra Assembly / Vidhab Sabha elections. Check if Girish Mahajan has won or lost, is leading or trailing.

News18 Election Results Hub | News18.com

Updated:October 24, 2019, 8:16 AM IST
LiveStatus

Party
Candidate Name Refresh Data refresh
BJP
Girish Dattatraya Mahajan
LEADING

Detailed Results
BJP leader Girish Mahajan has been contesting and winning state elections from the Jamner constituency since 1994. He is seeking a re-election this year as well. In the Fadnavis government, he is currently serving as the minister of water resources, medical education and irrigation in the state. Mahajan has risen within ranks of the party, from president of the Bharatiya Janta Yuva Morcha in late 1980s to vice president of the party in 1993.

