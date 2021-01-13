Girls Can Bear Children at 17, Why Increase Minimum Age for Marriage: MP Cong Leader Sajjan Singh Verma

Former Madhya Pradesh minister and Congress leader Sajjan Singh Verma said on Wednesday that girls are capable of bearing children at 17 years of age.

Verma's statement came in response to Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s recent proposal of raising the minimum age of marriage for women from 18 years to 21 years.

“Any girl is physically capable to give birth after 17 years. Has he (Shivraj Singh Chouhan) come a physician now?” said Verma.

A staunch Kamal Nath loyalist, Verma further said girls should go to their 'sasural' (in laws home) and be happy after they turn 18. "He (Chouhan) does not want women to go to their 'sasural' and be happy in his bid to become the first chief minister to propose raising the minimum age of marriage to 21 years. What is the logic behind this?" the former minister said.

On Monday, Chouhan called for a national-level debate on raising the minimum age of marriage while launching the state government ‘Samman’ campaign. Linking the issue to various crimes against women, the chief minister said there was need to create a respectful and conducive environment for the women and children in society.