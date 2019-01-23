LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Give It Your Best, I am With You: Robert Vadra’s Pep Talk to Wife Priyanka Gandhi

The BJP has repeatedly targetted the Congress over Vadra’s controversial land deals in Haryana and Rajasthan that are being probed by the Enforcement Directorate

Updated:January 23, 2019, 3:35 PM IST
Give It Your Best, I am With You: Robert Vadra’s Pep Talk to Wife Priyanka Gandhi
Priyanka Gandhi and Robert Vadra on their wedding day. (File photo/Reuters)
New Delhi: In a Facebook post immediately after Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s formal appointment as the Congress general secretary of east UP, Robert Vadra congratulated his wife and promised to be by her side in every phase of her life.



Priyanka will take charge of the politically crucial region, which has Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Varanasi constituency and Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath’s Gorakhpur seat, in the first week of February. She will assist brother and Congress chief Rahul Gandhi in the Hindi heartland state, which has 80 Lok Sabha seats, the largest of any state in the country.

Though Priyanka, who turned 47 on January 12, is known to have had a say in formalising election strategies and candidates’ list for the Congress in previous elections, she now has a formal title to go along with that role. She has also been campaigning for mother Sonia Gandhi and brother Rahul in Raebareli and Amethi, respectively, for all these years.

The mother of two is married to Vadra for more than 20 years now.

The BJP has repeatedly targeted the Congress over Vadra’s controversial land deals in Haryana and Rajasthan that are being probed by the Enforcement Directorate and has accused the Gandhi family of looting the country.


