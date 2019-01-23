English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Give It Your Best, I am With You: Robert Vadra’s Pep Talk to Wife Priyanka Gandhi
The BJP has repeatedly targetted the Congress over Vadra’s controversial land deals in Haryana and Rajasthan that are being probed by the Enforcement Directorate
Priyanka Gandhi and Robert Vadra on their wedding day. (File photo/Reuters)
Loading...
New Delhi: In a Facebook post immediately after Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s formal appointment as the Congress general secretary of east UP, Robert Vadra congratulated his wife and promised to be by her side in every phase of her life.
Priyanka will take charge of the politically crucial region, which has Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Varanasi constituency and Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath’s Gorakhpur seat, in the first week of February. She will assist brother and Congress chief Rahul Gandhi in the Hindi heartland state, which has 80 Lok Sabha seats, the largest of any state in the country.
Though Priyanka, who turned 47 on January 12, is known to have had a say in formalising election strategies and candidates’ list for the Congress in previous elections, she now has a formal title to go along with that role. She has also been campaigning for mother Sonia Gandhi and brother Rahul in Raebareli and Amethi, respectively, for all these years.
The mother of two is married to Vadra for more than 20 years now.
The BJP has repeatedly targeted the Congress over Vadra’s controversial land deals in Haryana and Rajasthan that are being probed by the Enforcement Directorate and has accused the Gandhi family of looting the country.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Priyanka will take charge of the politically crucial region, which has Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Varanasi constituency and Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath’s Gorakhpur seat, in the first week of February. She will assist brother and Congress chief Rahul Gandhi in the Hindi heartland state, which has 80 Lok Sabha seats, the largest of any state in the country.
Though Priyanka, who turned 47 on January 12, is known to have had a say in formalising election strategies and candidates’ list for the Congress in previous elections, she now has a formal title to go along with that role. She has also been campaigning for mother Sonia Gandhi and brother Rahul in Raebareli and Amethi, respectively, for all these years.
The mother of two is married to Vadra for more than 20 years now.
The BJP has repeatedly targeted the Congress over Vadra’s controversial land deals in Haryana and Rajasthan that are being probed by the Enforcement Directorate and has accused the Gandhi family of looting the country.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
News18 Explains: Dance Bars Are Back But With The ‘Obscenity’ Rider
-
Thursday 17 January , 2019
33,000 Lamps Lit At Kumbh Daily For Ram Temple's Early Construction
-
Thursday 17 January , 2019
Campus Sexism: Students Recount Uncomfortable Experiences Around Kanak Sarkar
-
Wednesday 16 January , 2019
Karnataka Crisis Explained: Five Reasons Why The Cong-JD(S) Coalition Is Under Threat
-
Thursday 17 January , 2019
In Search for 15 Trapped Meghalaya Miners, Navy Divers Spot Body After 33 Days
News18 Explains: Dance Bars Are Back But With The ‘Obscenity’ Rider
Thursday 17 January , 2019 33,000 Lamps Lit At Kumbh Daily For Ram Temple's Early Construction
Thursday 17 January , 2019 Campus Sexism: Students Recount Uncomfortable Experiences Around Kanak Sarkar
Wednesday 16 January , 2019 Karnataka Crisis Explained: Five Reasons Why The Cong-JD(S) Coalition Is Under Threat
Thursday 17 January , 2019 In Search for 15 Trapped Meghalaya Miners, Navy Divers Spot Body After 33 Days
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Shahid Kapoor Gets Candid About His Marriage to Mira in New Interview, Admits He is a 'Cradle-snatcher'
- Xiaomi Foldable Phone Teased by Co-Founder Lin Bin: Watch Video
- Katrina Smashes Sixes, Asks Anushka to 'Put in Small Words For Her' with Skipper Virat Kohli
- Maruti Suzuki WagonR Receives 12,000 Bookings Prior to Launch
- Amazon’s Great Indian Sale Last Day Offers: Discounts on OnePlus 6T, Xiaomi Redmi Y2, Apple iPhone X And More
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results