'Give Up Hatred': Rahul Gandhi's Riposte to PM Modi's Tweet on Giving up Social Media Accounts

New Delhi: Minutes after Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted saying he was considering the possibility of giving up his social media accounts this Sunday, senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi advised him to give up hatred instead.

"Give up hatred, not social media accounts," Gandhi said in a riposte.

Give up hatred, not social media accounts. pic.twitter.com/HDymHw2VrB — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) March 2, 2020

Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala in a tweet said he wished Modi would give this same advice to "the concerted army of trolls who abuse, intimidate, badger and threaten others every second in your name".

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.