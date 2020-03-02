'Give Up Hatred': Rahul Gandhi's Riposte to PM Modi's Tweet on Giving up Social Media Accounts
Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala said he wished PM Narendra Modi would give the same advice to "the concerted army of trolls who abuse, intimidate, badger and threaten others every second in your name".
File photo of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.
New Delhi: Minutes after Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted saying he was considering the possibility of giving up his social media accounts this Sunday, senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi advised him to give up hatred instead.
"Give up hatred, not social media accounts," Gandhi said in a riposte.
Give up hatred, not social media accounts. pic.twitter.com/HDymHw2VrB— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) March 2, 2020
Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala in a tweet said he wished Modi would give this same advice to "the concerted army of trolls who abuse, intimidate, badger and threaten others every second in your name".
