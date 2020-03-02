Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Politics
1-min read

'Give Up Hatred': Rahul Gandhi's Riposte to PM Modi's Tweet on Giving up Social Media Accounts

Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala said he wished PM Narendra Modi would give the same advice to "the concerted army of trolls who abuse, intimidate, badger and threaten others every second in your name".

News18.com

Updated:March 2, 2020, 9:52 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
'Give Up Hatred': Rahul Gandhi's Riposte to PM Modi's Tweet on Giving up Social Media Accounts
File photo of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

New Delhi: Minutes after Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted saying he was considering the possibility of giving up his social media accounts this Sunday, senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi advised him to give up hatred instead.

"Give up hatred, not social media accounts," Gandhi said in a riposte.

Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala in a tweet said he wished Modi would give this same advice to "the concerted army of trolls who abuse, intimidate, badger and threaten others every second in your name".

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram