English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Give Up on Arrogance, Randeep Surjewala Advises BJP's Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi
Surjewalla also said that there was a growing discontent among people with the current BJP government.
File photo of Congress's chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala. (Image: PTI)
Loading...
New Delhi: The discussion on “Politics and Polarisation” between BJP’s Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi and Congress' Randeep Surjewala at News18’s Baithak turned into a war of words when the two accused each other of ‘arrogance”.
Surjewala, reflecting on Congress’ performance in 2014 elections, said that it was this arrogance had damaged the Congress in 2014. Naqvi quipped that Congress was not ready for elections next year.
"Congress is like the baraat when the groom is not ready," the BJP leader taunted.
Reacting to this, Surjewala said that BJP is being arrogant and undermining the power of public, like the Congress had done in 2014
"By saying this you have decided for people. Do you mean people have not right to cast their votes for the post of PM?" he said.
Surjewalla also said that there was a growing discontent among people with the current BJP government.
“It is advisable the BJP gives up on this arrogance because we have suffered the repercussions of arrogance,” he said.
Union Minister Naqvi also said that BJP, unlike Congress, recognised the efforts of its workers and positions in party ranks were being given on merit basis.
Naqvi also said that BJP had been able to maintain peace, barring a few isolated incidents of violence.
"There have been isolated incidents but nothing like Meerut and Maliyana. I don't want to compare big and small riots but we have maintained peace," Naqvi added.
Also Watch
Surjewala, reflecting on Congress’ performance in 2014 elections, said that it was this arrogance had damaged the Congress in 2014. Naqvi quipped that Congress was not ready for elections next year.
"Congress is like the baraat when the groom is not ready," the BJP leader taunted.
Reacting to this, Surjewala said that BJP is being arrogant and undermining the power of public, like the Congress had done in 2014
"By saying this you have decided for people. Do you mean people have not right to cast their votes for the post of PM?" he said.
Surjewalla also said that there was a growing discontent among people with the current BJP government.
“It is advisable the BJP gives up on this arrogance because we have suffered the repercussions of arrogance,” he said.
Union Minister Naqvi also said that BJP, unlike Congress, recognised the efforts of its workers and positions in party ranks were being given on merit basis.
Naqvi also said that BJP had been able to maintain peace, barring a few isolated incidents of violence.
"There have been isolated incidents but nothing like Meerut and Maliyana. I don't want to compare big and small riots but we have maintained peace," Naqvi added.
Also Watch
-
Sunset in Chennai: DMK Patriarch M Karunanidhi No More
-
Tuesday 07 August , 2018
Watch: DMK Patriach M Karunanidhi No More, Thousands Mourn outside the Hospital
-
Friday 27 July , 2018
M Karunanidhi Passes Away: Watch The Events That Shaped The Political Career of the DMK Patriarch
-
Monday 06 August , 2018
Bootleggers Turn Into Milk Sellers in Delhi's Sangam Vihar
-
Thursday 26 July , 2018
Impending Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's Life: A Timeline
Sunset in Chennai: DMK Patriarch M Karunanidhi No More
Tuesday 07 August , 2018 Watch: DMK Patriach M Karunanidhi No More, Thousands Mourn outside the Hospital
Friday 27 July , 2018 M Karunanidhi Passes Away: Watch The Events That Shaped The Political Career of the DMK Patriarch
Monday 06 August , 2018 Bootleggers Turn Into Milk Sellers in Delhi's Sangam Vihar
Thursday 26 July , 2018 Impending Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's Life: A Timeline
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- The InfoWars Purge Shows Tech Companies Can no Longer be Outwitted With Content
- 2018 Hyundai Creta Facelift Vs New Mahindra XUV 500: Specs, Images, Price - Which One is a Better SUV?
- Apple Set to Renovate Los Angeles Tower Theatre For a One-of-a-Kind Apple Store
- Fortnite Bypassing Google Play Store is a Good And Bad Thing
- Parents Don't Approve: Why Millennials are Quitting Their Jobs in Less Than 2 Years
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...