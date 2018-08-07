Give Up on Arrogance, Randeep Surjewala Advises BJP's Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi

The discussion on “Politics and Polarisation” between BJP’s Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi and Congress' Randeep Surjewala at News18’s Baithak turned into a war of words when the two accused each other of ‘arrogance”.Surjewala, reflecting on Congress’ performance in 2014 elections, said that it was this arrogance had damaged the Congress in 2014. Naqvi quipped that Congress was not ready for elections next year."Congress is like the baraat when the groom is not ready," the BJP leader taunted.Reacting to this, Surjewala said that BJP is being arrogant and undermining the power of public, like the Congress had done in 2014"By saying this you have decided for people. Do you mean people have not right to cast their votes for the post of PM?" he said.Surjewalla also said that there was a growing discontent among people with the current BJP government.“It is advisable the BJP gives up on this arrogance because we have suffered the repercussions of arrogance,” he said.Union Minister Naqvi also said that BJP, unlike Congress, recognised the efforts of its workers and positions in party ranks were being given on merit basis.Naqvi also said that BJP had been able to maintain peace, barring a few isolated incidents of violence."There have been isolated incidents but nothing like Meerut and Maliyana. I don't want to compare big and small riots but we have maintained peace," Naqvi added.