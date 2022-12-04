'Giving Election Tickets to Women Against Islam, Weaken Religion': Shahi Imam Ahead of Gujarat Polls | Watch

Alloting election tickets to Muslim women is against Islam and weakens the religion, the Shahi Imam of Jama Masjid in Ahmedabad said on Sunday, a day ahead of the second phase of the Gujarat assembly polls.

Shahi Imam, Shabbir Ahmed Siddiqui said women are not allowed to offer Namaz (prayer performed by Muslims) because they have a certain position in Islam and asked whether there are no men left.

#WATCH | Those who give election tickets to Muslim women are against Islam, weakening the religion. Are there no men left?: Shabbir Ahmed Siddiqui, Shahi Imam of Jama Masjid in Ahmedabad#Gujarat pic.twitter.com/5RpYLG7gqW— ANI (@ANI) December 4, 2022

“If you talk about Islam…Do you see even a single woman offering Namaz? Namaz has great importance in Islam. Had it been justified in Islam for women to come before people, they (women) would not have been stopped (from entering) the mosque.

“Women are stopped from visiting mosques because they have a certain status in Islam. Whoever (whichever party) gives tickets to (Muslim) women rebels against Islam. Don’t you have men (candidates) that you are bringing in women? This will weaken our religion," the Shahi Imam said.

Voting for 93 out of 182 Assembly seats in the second phase of the Gujarat assembly elections will be held across 14 central and northern districts on Monday.

The first phase of voting for 89 seats in Saurashtra, Kutch and south Gujarat regions was held on December 1 in which an average voter turnout of 63.31 per cent was recorded. The counting of votes will be held on December 8.

(With inputs from PTI)

Read all the Latest Politics News here