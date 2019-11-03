Giving Jagan Govt Two Week's Time to Resolve Sand Issue, Says Pawan Kalyan at Long March in Visakhapatnam

Visakhapatnam: Telugu Cine Actor and Jana Sena Party (JSP) Chief Pawan Kalyan lambasted the Andhra Pradesh government over the suicide of 36 daily labourers due to scarcity of sand in the state.

The deaths of construction workers have been linked to the slump in activity in the sector caused by a change in the state's policy on sand - which is required in large quantities to help strengthen buildings and used to make both cement and concrete.

Pawan addressed a large gathering of Jana Sena Party workers in Visakhapatnam during his 'long march' against government inaction over sand scarcity.

Raising the issue, he said, “We will give two week's deadline to the state govt over the issue of construction workers' livelihood. Due to the government's mistake the daily labourers are suffering heavily. Government should give Rs 50,000 ex-gratia to each worker's family. And Rs 5 lakh to the deceased families. If the government won't react in two weeks, I would go for another march in Amaravathi. We will then see who stops us.”

Meanwhile, Pawan also critisised the Jagan Mohan-led state govt's attitude over former CM Chandrababu Naidu's rented house and other alleged illegal structures saying, “Any govt, who comes to power starts with the constructive works, but this govt has surprisingly started its work with destruction. The government will also fall with the speed they started demolitions,” Pawan added.

The politician-turned-actor went on to remind his supporters how he had stuck to the demand of special catergory status to Andhra Pradesh, despite other parties backing out. He also said that he will soon go to Delhi to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and explain how the financial situation in the state is worsening due to unemployment of labour following the new sand policy.

Pawan raised objections on ruling YSRCP's remarks on his and TDP Chief Chandrababu Naidu's hidden relationship and said “I am not a step son of Chandrababu Naidu but of the people. Still I am not fighting for power. Politics is a source income for everyone but for me it is a responsibility. If the leaders were responsible, I might not announce my party. If CM Jagan delivered good governance, I would have resumed work in movies again. The government will find why the people come on the roads within six months only."

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.