GJM's Binay Tamang Faction Says Will Not Support BJP in Lok Sabha Polls

The Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (GJM) led by Binay Tamang, which had earlier announced its decision to end its decade-old association with the BJP-led NDA, Tuesday said it a part of the opposition front against the saffron party.Tamang said the GJM will not support the NDA candidate in Darjeeling Lok Sabha constituency asserting that it has done nothing for the hills.The BJP with the support of the GJM has won the Darjeeling seat twice since 2009. S S Ahluwalia is currently the MP from Darjeeling."We have attended the mega opposition rally at Brigade Parade Ground on January 19. We are part of the opposition against the BJP. The TMC is also part of this opposition front. There is no question of supporting the NDA candidate. The BJP led NDA has done nothing for Darjeeling," Tamang told reporters in Darjeeling.Leaders from 22 opposition parties from across the country came together at a mega rally in Kolkata on Saturday and declared that they will put up a united fight to oust the Narendra Modi government.The Binay Tamang faction of the GJM is considered to be close to the state government and had revolted against party supremo Bimal Gurung, who is presently on the run, during the 104-day-long unrest in the hills in 2017.Since then, the reins of GJM has been taken over by Tamang.*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.