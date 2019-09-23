Glad He Was Reminded of Nehru's Contributions by Democrat Leader: Jairam Ramesh Takes a Swipe at PM
US House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer, while welcoming Prime Minister Modi at the event on Sunday, had invoked Mahatma Gandhi and India's first prime minister Nehru in his speech.
File photo of Jairam Ramesh. (Image: Reuters)
New Delhi: Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Monday said he is glad that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was reminded of the contributions of Jawaharlal Nehru by an American Democratic leader at the 'Howdy Modi' event in Houston.
"I recall L K Advani praising Nehru in a speech in New York some years ago. Vajpayee's tribute to Nehru is a masterpiece. Jaane Kahan Gaye Woh Din...," Ramesh said in a tweet.
"I'm glad that PM Modi was reminded of the contributions of Nehru by the House Majority Leader in Houston," he said. PTI ASK
Senior Congress leader Abhishek Singhvi also took a swipe at Modi over Hoyer's remarks, saying, "It was absolutely unexpected for Modi ji".
"While the achievements of Nehru and Gandhi ji were being mentioned, his (Modi's) expressions were worth seeing," he said.
