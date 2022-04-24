GMC Election Results 2022 LIVE Updates: AAP Further Eyes 'National Ground' Against BJP, Congress as Guwahati Counts Votes Today

Read more

elections.

Besides the ruling BJP and the main opposition Congress, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has fielded 40 candidates, giving added importance to the polls.

After its win in the recent Punjab Assembly elections and buoyed by its first taste of success in two municipal wards in Lakhimpur and Tinsukia districts in last month’s civic polls, the AAP is seeking to expand its base in Assam and in the northeastern region.

The political parties both national and local, have gone all out to woo the people promising a flood-free, crime-free and development centric city with piped water to all households besides availability of all other basic civic amenities. Meanwhile, BJP candidates in three wards have already been elected unopposed.

The BJP had given seven seats to its ally, Asom Gana Parishad. Altogether 7,96,829 voters including 3,99,911 females and 27 belonging to the third gender were eligible to exercise their franchise.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) had fielded 40 candidates, giving added importance to the GMC elections while the ruling BJP was all out efforts to win the polls.

The AAP’s Delhi MLA Atishi, who undertook a hectic campaign for the party, and its Assam state coordinator Baren Chowdhury said that the party would form the board by winning a majority of the seats.

Chowdhury said that Delhi Chief Minister and AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal has been promoting morality in politics and such principles would facilitate the party to expand its base in Assam and other northeastern states. The AAP is trying to present itself as the alternative to the two national parties — the BJP and the Congress — in the GMC elections.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma led the BJP’s election campaign and addressed multiple rallies across the city while Assam Pradesh Congress President Bhupen Borah led the state’s main opposition party on its campaign trail.

The political parties both national and local, have gone all out to woo the people promising a flood-free, crime-free and development centric city with piped water to all households besides availability of all other basic civic amenities.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.