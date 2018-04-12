English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
'Go Back Modi': Cauvery Protesters Greet PM in Chennai With Black Flags, Balloons and Twitter Trend
Be it black flag, balloon with slogan saying "Go Back Modi or the hashtag #GoBackModi in Twitter, they highlighted the mood of the protestors of various parties including DMK.
Police stop the members of Tamil outfits displaying placards during a protest against Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit near the airport in Chennai on Thursday. Protesters shouted slogans and waved giant black flags as Modi visited Chennai amid a mounting discontent over a water crisis. (PTI photo)
Chennai: A slew of black flag protests and release of black balloons across Tamil Nadu over the Cauvery issue marked Prime Minister Narendra Modi's one day visit on Thursday.
He was in Chennai to inaugurate the Defence Expo at Thiruvidanthai, 40 kms from the city, and to open the Diamond Jubilee Building of Cancer Institute at Chennai.
Police had made elaborate security arrangements to ensure Modi's programmes went undisrupted.
The Prime Minister used chopper to reach the Defexpo venue and briefly took the road route to attend the cancer institute event.
As Modi's convoy passed through the sprawling IIT Madras campus on the way to institute, some in the crowd briefly raised placards against the Central government on the Cauvery issue.
Be it black flag, balloon with slogan saying "Go Back Modi or the hashtag #GoBackModi in Twitter, they highlighted the mood of the protestors of various parties including DMK.
Besides in Chennai, black flags were also hoisted atop the residences of several farmers and DMK workers in parts of the state including Coimbatore, Madurai, Virudhunagar, Dindigul, Karur and Ramanathapuram.
They were hoisted at the residences of DMK chief M Karunanidhi, party working president M K Stalin, Rajya Sabha MP Kanimozhi and other leaders.
Cadres of CPI and CPI (M) also took part in the DMK led demonstrations to protest against Modi's visit over the Centre's "inaction" to form the Cauvery Management Board.
The wheel-chair bound nonagenarian Karunanidhi sported a black shirt in lieu of his usual white at his residence.
Similarly, Stalin, his sister Kanimozhi and second rung leaders including former Chennai Mayor Subramanian sported black attire.
Ahead of Modi's arrival at the airport here around 9 AM, protestors began congregating at several locations in groups in its vicinity.
Veteran film director Bharathiraja and film-maker Ameer were among those who held demonstrations near the airport, raising slogans against Modi on the Cauvery issue over which the state has been witnessing protests for the past many days.
Besides the DMK's black flag protest, Tamizhaga Vazhvurimai Katchi led by T Velmurugan and volunteers of the Tamizhar Vazhvuirimai Kootamaippu (TVK), an umbrella body of Tamil outfits, also held demonstrations near the airport.
Besides, black balloons were also released by them.
About ten volunteers of TVK climbed atop a giant billboard in the airport's vicinity as part of the protest. Following persuasion by police and Bharathiraja, they climbed down and were detained by police.
Manithaneya Jananayaga Katchi led by MLA M Thamimun Ansari, Nam Tamizhar Katchi leader Seeman and pro-Tamil leader Nedumaran wore black shirts and staged a protest demonstration in the vicinity of the airport before being detained.
According to DMK's Subramanian, while over 2000 black balloons were released in various parts of the city, a giant balloon with slogan "Modi Go Back," was put up on the terrace of his residence in Chennai.
MDMK chief Vaiko also led a black flag cum balloon release demonstration. Traffic snarls were witnessed around the airport and in its surrounding areas due to the protests.
Today's protest comes two days after pro-Tamil outfits opposing the IPL match in the city, trying to play spoilsport over the Cauvery issue.
Also Watch
He was in Chennai to inaugurate the Defence Expo at Thiruvidanthai, 40 kms from the city, and to open the Diamond Jubilee Building of Cancer Institute at Chennai.
Police had made elaborate security arrangements to ensure Modi's programmes went undisrupted.
The Prime Minister used chopper to reach the Defexpo venue and briefly took the road route to attend the cancer institute event.
As Modi's convoy passed through the sprawling IIT Madras campus on the way to institute, some in the crowd briefly raised placards against the Central government on the Cauvery issue.
Be it black flag, balloon with slogan saying "Go Back Modi or the hashtag #GoBackModi in Twitter, they highlighted the mood of the protestors of various parties including DMK.
Besides in Chennai, black flags were also hoisted atop the residences of several farmers and DMK workers in parts of the state including Coimbatore, Madurai, Virudhunagar, Dindigul, Karur and Ramanathapuram.
They were hoisted at the residences of DMK chief M Karunanidhi, party working president M K Stalin, Rajya Sabha MP Kanimozhi and other leaders.
Cadres of CPI and CPI (M) also took part in the DMK led demonstrations to protest against Modi's visit over the Centre's "inaction" to form the Cauvery Management Board.
The wheel-chair bound nonagenarian Karunanidhi sported a black shirt in lieu of his usual white at his residence.
Similarly, Stalin, his sister Kanimozhi and second rung leaders including former Chennai Mayor Subramanian sported black attire.
Ahead of Modi's arrival at the airport here around 9 AM, protestors began congregating at several locations in groups in its vicinity.
Veteran film director Bharathiraja and film-maker Ameer were among those who held demonstrations near the airport, raising slogans against Modi on the Cauvery issue over which the state has been witnessing protests for the past many days.
Besides the DMK's black flag protest, Tamizhaga Vazhvurimai Katchi led by T Velmurugan and volunteers of the Tamizhar Vazhvuirimai Kootamaippu (TVK), an umbrella body of Tamil outfits, also held demonstrations near the airport.
Besides, black balloons were also released by them.
About ten volunteers of TVK climbed atop a giant billboard in the airport's vicinity as part of the protest. Following persuasion by police and Bharathiraja, they climbed down and were detained by police.
Manithaneya Jananayaga Katchi led by MLA M Thamimun Ansari, Nam Tamizhar Katchi leader Seeman and pro-Tamil leader Nedumaran wore black shirts and staged a protest demonstration in the vicinity of the airport before being detained.
According to DMK's Subramanian, while over 2000 black balloons were released in various parts of the city, a giant balloon with slogan "Modi Go Back," was put up on the terrace of his residence in Chennai.
MDMK chief Vaiko also led a black flag cum balloon release demonstration. Traffic snarls were witnessed around the airport and in its surrounding areas due to the protests.
Today's protest comes two days after pro-Tamil outfits opposing the IPL match in the city, trying to play spoilsport over the Cauvery issue.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Bijaya Das
-
Chilling Kathua Rape Chargesheet Jolts India
-
Thursday 12 April , 2018
Watch: Bangladesh Ends Reservations in Govt. Jobs
-
Thursday 12 April , 2018
Xolo Era 3X Review: Ease-of-Use is The Biggest USP
-
Wednesday 11 April , 2018
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg Gives Testimony Before Congress
-
Friday 06 April , 2018
Golden Start For India: Mirabai Chanu's Reaction After Winning First Gold
Chilling Kathua Rape Chargesheet Jolts India
Thursday 12 April , 2018 Watch: Bangladesh Ends Reservations in Govt. Jobs
Thursday 12 April , 2018 Xolo Era 3X Review: Ease-of-Use is The Biggest USP
Wednesday 11 April , 2018 Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg Gives Testimony Before Congress
Friday 06 April , 2018 Golden Start For India: Mirabai Chanu's Reaction After Winning First Gold
Video Wall
CWG 2018 Medal Tally
|Rank
|Country
|Total
|3
|India
|14
|7
|10
|31
|1
|Australia
|63
|46
|47
|156
|2
|England
|28
|32
|27
|87
|4
|Canada
|12
|29
|19
|60
|5
|South Africa
|11
|9
|12
|32
|6
|New Zealand
|10
|12
|9
|31
|7
|Scotland
|7
|13
|15
|35
|8
|Wales
|7
|8
|10
|25
|9
|Cyprus
|6
|0
|2
|8
|10
|Jamaica
|4
|6
|5
|15
|11
|Nigeria
|4
|5
|2
|11
|12
|Malaysia
|3
|3
|7
|13
|13
|Samoa
|2
|2
|0
|4
|14
|Singapore
|2
|1
|1
|4
|15
|Botswana
|2
|1
|0
|3
|15
|Trinidad And Tobago
|2
|1
|0
|3
|17
|Uganda
|2
|0
|1
|3
|18
|Kenya
|1
|3
|3
|7
|19
|Bahamas
|1
|2
|0
|3
|19
|Papua New Guinea
|1
|2
|0
|3
|21
|Northern Ireland
|1
|0
|2
|3
|22
|Fiji
|1
|0
|1
|2
|23
|Bermuda
|1
|0
|0
|1
|23
|British Virgin Islands
|1
|0
|0
|1
|23
|Grenada
|1
|0
|0
|1
|26
|Bangladesh
|0
|2
|0
|2
|27
|Sri Lanka
|0
|1
|3
|4
|28
|Isle of Man
|0
|1
|0
|1
|28
|Mauritius
|0
|1
|0
|1
|28
|Nauru
|0
|1
|0
|1
|31
|Pakistan
|0
|0
|3
|3
|32
|Vanuatu
|0
|0
|2
|2
|33
|Cameroon
|0
|0
|1
|1
|33
|Cook Islands
|0
|0
|1
|1
|33
|Dominica
|0
|0
|1
|1
|33
|Malta
|0
|0
|1
|1
|33
|Norfolk Island
|0
|0
|1
|1
|33
|Solomon Islands
|0
|0
|1
|1
|39
|Anguilla
|0
|0
|0
|0
|39
|Antigua And Barbuda
|0
|0
|0
|0
|39
|Barbados
|0
|0
|0
|0
|39
|Belize
|0
|0
|0
|0
|39
|Brunei
|0
|0
|0
|0
|39
|Cayman Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|39
|Falkland Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|39
|Ghana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|39
|Gibraltar
|0
|0
|0
|0
|39
|Guernsey
|0
|0
|0
|0
|39
|Guyana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|39
|Jersey
|0
|0
|0
|0
|39
|Kiribati
|0
|0
|0
|0
|39
|Lesotho
|0
|0
|0
|0
|39
|Malawi
|0
|0
|0
|0
|39
|Montserrat
|0
|0
|0
|0
|39
|Mozambique
|0
|0
|0
|0
|39
|Namibia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|39
|Niue
|0
|0
|0
|0
|39
|Rwanda
|0
|0
|0
|0
|39
|Saint Helena
|0
|0
|0
|0
|39
|Saint Kitts and Nevis
|0
|0
|0
|0
|39
|Saint Lucia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|39
|Saint Vincent And The Grenadines
|0
|0
|0
|0
|39
|Seychelles
|0
|0
|0
|0
|39
|Sierra Leone
|0
|0
|0
|0
|39
|Swaziland
|0
|0
|0
|0
|39
|Tanzania
|0
|0
|0
|0
|39
|The Gambia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|39
|Tonga
|0
|0
|0
|0
|39
|Turks And Caicos Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|39
|Tuvalu
|0
|0
|0
|0
|39
|Zambia
|0
|0
|0
|0
Recommended For You
- Commonwealth Games 2018, Day 8: Sushil Kumar, Rahul Aware Win Golds, Silver for Seema Punia
- After Nokia 5233 Tragedy, Here’s a List of Old Nokia Feature Phones You Shouldn’t Buy
- Bollywood Actor Hrithik Roshan Buys Himself Aston Martin Rapide S Sports Car Worth Rs 3.2 Crore
- [Watch] Fortnite Player Travels Across The Map by Hopping on to Guided Rockets
- Irrfan Khan's Spokesperson Dismisses Reports of Actor's Deteriorating Health in a New Statement