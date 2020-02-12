Take the pledge to vote

Politics
1-min read

Go For Surgical Action to Revive Congress, Says Veerappa Moily After Delhi Poll Debacle

Veerappa Moily said the Congress is concerned and worried about the humiliating defeat in Delhi, adding, 'it's a lesson which we have to learn'.

PTI

Updated:February 12, 2020, 4:22 PM IST
Go For Surgical Action to Revive Congress, Says Veerappa Moily After Delhi Poll Debacle
Congress leader Veerappa Moily. (Twitter/@moilyv)

Bengaluru: Expressing concern over the Congress debacle in the Delhi Assembly elections, senior party leader M Veerappa Moily said on Wednesday the time to act is now as he called for a "surgical action" to revive the outfit.

The Congress drew a blank for the second time in a row and saw its vote share dipping from 9.7 per cent in 2015 to 4.27 per cent this time.

Moily, a former union minister, argued that the Congress could not perform because its "votebanks have been transferred to AAP as they thought only he (AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal) can defeat the BJP."

"That's how the people have come to that conclusion..no use in supporting Congress party; otherwise it will benefit BJP," the former Karnataka Chief Minister told PTI.

"We are concerned. Scenario of Delhi is that people (voters) didn't take the Congress seriously. They thought that they should not divert their votes, our own votebanks which normally used to come to us, have gone to AAP," he said.

Moily said the Congress is concerned and worried about the humiliating defeat in Delhi, adding, "it's a lesson which we have to learn."

The focus now should be on reviving, rebuilding and rejuvenating the party, he said. "The Congress requires total rejuvenation. You can't point (fingers at) out one or two leaders (for electoral setbacks), accountability will have to be taken by every Congressman...rank and file," Moily said.

"Now, this is the time to act for rejuvenation of the party. It has to be revamped. Surgical action will have to be taken so that it starts yielding the results," he added.

