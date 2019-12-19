Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Politics
1-min read

Go for UN-monitored Referendum on Citizenship Act, NRC: Mamata's Dare to Centre

Addressing a rally in Kolkata, the Trinamool Congress supremo alleged that the BJP was trying to brand the protests against Citizenship Amended Act (CAA) as a fight between Hindus and Muslims in the country.

PTI

Updated:December 19, 2019, 6:16 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Go for UN-monitored Referendum on Citizenship Act, NRC: Mamata's Dare to Centre
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee during anti-CAA protest in Kolkata (Credit: Ahona Sengupta/News18.com)

Kolkata: Challenging the Modi government to go for a UN-monitored referendum over the amended Citizenship Act and the NRC, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said on Thursday the BJP will have to quit if it fails such a "mass vote".

Addressing a rally at Rani Rashmoni Avenue here, the Trinamool Congress supremo alleged that the BJP was trying to brand the protests against Citizenship Amended Act (CAA) as a fight between Hindus and Muslims in the country.

"Just because BJP has got the majority doesn't mean they can do whatever they want. If the BJP has guts, it should go for a United Nations-monitored referendum on the issue of Citizenship Amended Act and the NRC," Banerjee said. "If the BJP looses this mass vote, then it should step down from the government," she added.

Banerjee claimed that she has received inputs that the BJP is allegedly buying skull caps for its cadres who are wearing them while vandalising properties to malign a particular community.

Reiterating that the contentious law and the NRC won't be allowed in West Bengal, Banerjee said the BJP was founded in 1980 and was asking for citizenship documents of 1970. She said despite imposing prohibitory orders in various parts of the country to curtail protests, the saffron party won't succeed.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram