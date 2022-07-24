Go Global With Local: UP Govt Looks to Promote Products through Foreign Embassies

To turn Uttar Pradesh into a trillion-dollar economy, the Yogi Adityanath government has embarked on a drive to promote products of the state not just locally, but also internationally by establishing communication with embassies of various countries.

The exports have increased by 30%, from Rs 1.21 lakh crore to Rs 1.56 lakh crore, in the past five years. The government aims to take the exports to Rs 2 lakh crore in the next three years.

As part of an action plan to promote the export of products, a committee will be formed in every district under the chairmanship of the district magistrate for identification of products with potential for export. Fifteen sectors have been identified and prioritised to strengthen the export strategy of the state.

The key sectors include electronics and electric equipment, machines, vehicles and vehicular equipment, gems and jewellery, organic chemicals, articles made of steel and iron, apparel (including sarees), furniture, leather products, sports commodities, glassware, perfumes, ceramic products and handicrafts, among others.

The district-level officials have been asked to create linkages around the products so that their export gets a leg-up. The list of activities includes exploring the export potential at the district level, making the products competitive at all levels, providing maximum employment opportunities to people at the local level with less capital and at minimum risk, building necessary infrastructure as well as providing logistics and financing to create a conducive environment for exports.

Besides, the committees will also help address problems faced locally by exporters.

Navneet Sehgal, Additional Chief Secretary, MSME, informed that communication is being established with embassies of various countries to know their needs and interest in the products. Following this, the exporters are being directly linked with international consumers and buyers. Moreover, the participation of the exporting units of the state is being ensured in various international fairs and exhibitions.

Uttar Pradesh’s ‘One District One Product’ scheme will play a crucial role in giving a boost to exports. The ODOP products will also be showcased at the embassies of various countries in India and e-commerce platforms to increase their visibility and marketability.

