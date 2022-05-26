Maharashtra BJP president Chandrakant Patil has landed in a controversy with his recent sexist jibe at NCP MP Supriya Sule, asking her to “go home and cook”.

Patil made the remarks on Wednesday during a protest by the state BJP unit in Mumbai demanding reservation for the Other Backward Classes (OBCs) in elections.

Sule, whose party shares power with the Shiv Sena and Congress in Maharashtra, had said that she had contacted Madhya Pradesh MP Shivraj Singh Chouhan during his visit to Delhi to discuss as to what he did to get nod from the Supreme Court for the reservation for OBCs in local body polls in the state. Sule added that MP CM Chouhan did not divulge details on the same.

Reacting to this, Patil, during the BJP’s protest on Wednesday, hit out at Sule, who is also NCP chief Sharad Pawar’s daughter, saying, “Why are you [Sule] even in politics, just go home and cook. Go to Delhi or to a cemetery, but get us the OBC quota. Despite being a Lok Sabha member, how come you don’t know how to get an appointment with chief minister.”

Hitting back at Patil for his remarks, NCP’s state women wing president Vidya Chavan, without taking his name, said a person who denied ticket to a sitting woman MLA and contested from her constituency is bad-mouthing an MP, who has been honoured with the Sansad Ratna award [for good performance] twice. “We know you believe in Manusmriti, but we will not remain silent anymore,” she said. “He should learn to make chapattis so that he can help his wife at home,” the NCP leader quipped.

Supriya Sule’s husband Sadanand Sule also slammed Patil remarks, saying, “This is the Maharashtra BJP president speaking about Supriya. I have always maintained that they [BJP] are misogynistic and demean women whenever they can.” “I am proud of my wife who is a homemaker, mother and a successful politician, one amongst many other hardworking and talented women in India. This is an insult to all women, he said.

(With PTI inputs)

