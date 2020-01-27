Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

'Go Sit With Them': At Poll Rally in Delhi, Amit Shah Dares Arvind Kejriwal to Visit Shaheen Bagh

The BJP leader said the Delhi Police has booked Sharjeel Imam, a JNU student, on sedition charge for his comment of 'trying to cut the chicken's neck' and break the northeast from the rest of the country.

PTI

Updated:January 27, 2020, 6:46 PM IST
Union Home Minister and BJP leader Amit Shah with party candidate Manish Choudhary (R) during an election campaign ahead of the forthcoming Delhi Assembly elections, at Rithala constituency in New Delhi, Monday, Jan. 27, 2020. (Image: PTI)

Stepping up attack on Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday dared the AAP chief to visit the anti-CAA protest site at Shaheen Bagh here so that people of Delhi can decide whom to vote for in the assembly election.

The BJP leader said the Delhi Police has booked Sharjeel Imam, a JNU student, on sedition charge for his comment of "trying to cut the chicken's neck" and break the northeast from the rest of the country.

"I want to ask Kejriwal whether he is in favour of apprehending Sharjeel Imam or not? Whether you are with the people of Shaheen Bagh or not, please tell the people of Delhi," Shah said addressing an election rally in Rithala in northwest Delhi.

Imam was one of the initial organisers of the Shaheen Bagh protest.

"You (the AAP leaders) people say that you are with Shaheen Bagh. If you have the guts then go and sit with them. And let Delhi decide," Shah said.

Last week, Shah had hit out at Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia for his remarks that he stood with people of Shaheen Bagh.

