'Go to The Lower Strata And Check if They Are Getting Benefits of Govt Schemes': Modi

A meeting of the Council of Ministers was held on Sunday under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Narendra Modi where three presentations were presented.

Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba gave a detailed presentation on the development works in the last eight years of the Modi government.

Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade Secretary, Anurag Jain gave information about the works of the various ministries related to infrastructure.

Information Broadcasting Secretary Apoorva Chandra explained the ways that the work done in the last eight years can be taken to the general public using various means of communication.

Apart from this, in the meeting, Modi urged all the Ministers to take the Central government’s welfare schemes to the general public through “Pravas aur Prayas".

The Prime Minister said that the Ministers should go before the people and tell them about the welfare schemes of the Central government.

Modi added that his government did not discriminate on the matter of development.

Instructing the Ministers, the Prime Minister said, “Don’t just go to the beneficiaries, but go to the lower strata and cross-check whether they are getting the benefits of the government’s schemes or not."

“Our government is working on an all-encompassing and all-pervading basis," he added.

During his speech, the Prime Minister gave an example and said that if the seats in medical colleges or other colleges have increased, it has not only benefited one class but everyone.

