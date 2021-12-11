It’s a packed year-end itinerary for Mamata Banerjee. The West Bengal chief minister, who set her eyes on Delhi, has clear plans for the Northeast as well as Goa with elections on her mind.

On December 13, Banerjee will go to Goa and stay there for two days in an effort to build up the tempo of Goa election. A senior leader from TMC had earlier told News18 that this time, Banerjee will try to reach out to more people and project the idea of what TMC can offer to the people in Goa.

The focus of the TMC now will be on good governance they can provide in Goa, citing examples of the Bengal government. They also plan to come up with segments in the TMC manifesto to cater to all walks of life.

After Goa, Banerjee is expected to hold a one-day campaign for Calcutta Corporation elections scheduled on December 19.

The last part of 2021 will be dedicated to the Northeast where the TMC supremo plans to make her mark. On December 20, she is expected to go to Assam and seek blessings at the Kamakhya Temple. She then plans to go to Shillong and meet her new team.

On December 27, Banerjee is expected to go to Darjeeling. The Gorkhaland Territorial Administration election is scheduled for next year as hence she wants to end the year in the Queen of Hills.

Both Meghalaya and Tripura will go for polls in one-and-a-half years and Banerjee plans to make her visits there more frequent.

Party leaders feel Banerjee’s decision to reach out will help expand the party and her nephew and TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee accompanying her sends across a significant message.

In 2022, Banerjee’s focus will be on national expansion and municipal polls in the state. For now, the TMC supremo has her hands full.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.