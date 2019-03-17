English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Goa Assembly May Be Suspended Till Bypolls are Over, Says BJP Ally
Referring to a statement by the BJP that the party was "already thinking on Goa political transit phase", Maharashtravadi Gomantak Party (MGP) president Dipak Dhavalikar said the crisis in government would unfold later.
File photo of Goa CM Parrikar presenting the state budget.
Panaji: A day after the Congress in Goa staked claim to form government claiming the Manohar Parrikar dispensation has lost majority, BJP ally MGP on Sunday said the
legislative assembly might be suspended till bypolls to the three assembly constituencies are conducted next month.
Referring to a statement by the BJP that the party was "already thinking on Goa political transit phase", Maharashtravadi Gomantak Party (MGP) president Dipak Dhavalikar said the crisis in government would unfold later.
"Crisis has not begun yet. The crisis in the government will happen after Manohar Parrikar," the MGP chief told reporters without elaborating.
Amid fluctuations in health of Parrikar, 63, political activities in Goa hotted up on Saturday with the opposition Congress staking claim to form government and requesting governor Mridula Sinha to dismiss the state government.
The Congress had said the BJP-led government was reduced to minority in the assembly, after the demise of BJP MLA Francis D'Souza.
After meeting Parrikar at his private residence near here on Saturday, minister Vijai Sardesai said the chief minister's health had "deteriorated", but he was "stable".
In the same evening, MLAs and core committee members of Goa BJP went into a huddle to discuss the unfolding political situation. Health of Parrikar, who has been suffering from a serious pancreatic ailment, has been fluctuating since the last few days.
He has been in and out of hospitals at various places since the last one year. When asked about the current political scene, Dhavalikar said the Legislative Assembly might be suspended and kept it in a suspended animation till by-elections are held.
"Suspended animation is the best way in a democracy. But whatever I am saying is after Parrikar," he said cryptically.
Assembly elections for all 40 seats in Goa were held in February 2017. The next elections are due in 2022.
By-elections to Shiroda and Mandrem seats became necessary after sitting Congress MLAs defected to the BJP last year. Mapusa seat fell vacant after D'souza's death.
The bypolls to the three seats will be held along with Lok Sabha polls in the state on April 23.
Despite being an alliance partner, the MGP has decided to field party candidates in the bypolls against the BJP.
The strength of the Goa assembly has reduced from 40 to 37 after the death of D'Souza and resignation of Subhash Shirodkar and Dayanand Sopte, who represented Shiroda and
Mandrem seats, respectively.
The exit of Sopte and Shirodkar reduced the Congress' strength to 14 from 16 MLAs. After D'Souza's death, the BJP is left with 13 legislators.
The Parrikar-led dispensation is supported by three MLAs each of the Goa Forward Party (GFP), MGP and an Independent and the lone NCP legislator.
Dhavlikar hoped that a stable government will be formed after the bypolls.
Who Is Brenton Tarrant, the Suspect Behind Christchurch Terror Attack?
-
Thursday 14 March , 2019
6 Dead, 32 Injured as Foot Overbridge Collapses Near CST Railway Station in Mumbai
-
Thursday 14 March , 2019
Why Haryana Govt's Proposed Bill Threatens Aravalli Forest Range
-
Tuesday 12 March , 2019
Mediation For Ayodhya Dispute: How Does it Work?
-
Monday 11 March , 2019
Ethiopian Airlines Crash: What We Know So Far
