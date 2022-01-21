Goa Assembly Polls: MGP's First List of Candidates Includes Dhavalikar Brothers

The Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP) on Friday announced its first list of ten candidates for the Goa Assembly elections. Party chief Deepak Dhavalikar and his brother Sudin Dhavalikar figure in the list. The MGP has forged an alliance with the Trinamool Congress Party for the February 14 elections.

As per the list released on Friday, Deepak Dhavalikar will contest from Priol constituency while his brother Sudin will contest from Marcaim seat. Sudin is currently the MLA from Marcaim. Praveen Zantye, a former BJP MLA who recently joined the MGP, will contest from Mayem, while labour leader Balaji Gauns, who fought for the resumption of mining in Goa, will contest from Sanvordem.

Other candidates are Jit Arolkar (Mandrem constituency), Rajan Korgaonkar (Pernem), Naresh Sawal (Bicholim), Vishwesh Prabhu (Valpoi), Dr Ketan Bhatikar (Ponda) and Sanket Naik Mule (Shiroda). The MGP had won Marcaim, Pernem and Sanvordem seats in 2017 Assembly polls.

But two years later, two of its three MLAs, namely, Deepak Pauskar (Sanvordem) and Manohar Ajgaonkar (Pernem), left to join the ruling BJP.

