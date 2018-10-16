English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Goa Assembly Staff Member Leaks Congress MLAs’ Resignation Letters Online, Suspended
MLAs Subhash Shirodkar and Dayanand Sopte, who went to Delhi late last night, faxed their resignation letters to Speaker Pramod Sawant and are set to join the BJP.
Dayanand Sopte and Subhash Shirodkar after meeting Amit Shah in New Delhi on Monday. (Photo: ANI)
Loading...
Panaji: The resignation letters of two MLAs of the Congress in Goa were allegedly "leaked" on social media by a member of the watch and ward staff of the Legislative Assembly who has been suspended by the Speaker, a statement said on Tuesday.
MLAs Subhash Shirodkar and Dayanand Sopte, who went to Delhi late last night, faxed their resignation letters to Speaker Pramod Sawant and are set to join the BJP.
"The speaker today suspended one Rishab Subhedar who is working as watch and ward (staff) of the Goa Assembly for leaking the official documents from the Legislature Secretariat on Whatsapp," as per the statement issued by the office of the Speaker.
Sopte, 54, represented the Mandrem Assembly constituency in North Goa district, while Shirodkar, 66, was elected from the Shiroda in South Goa district.
"This is the first of its kind incident wherein exemplary punishment has been ordered to maintain sanctity and discipline of the Assembly," the statement added.
Sources in the Speaker's office said the action was taken against Subhedar, after it was found that the resignation letters were put out on the social media.
"An enquiry was conducted on how the confidential document which is the property of the House got leaked. It found that the staff concerned had circulated it," they said.
A thorough enquiry is being conducted into the matter, they added.
The resignation of Sopte and Shirodkar is seen as a setback to the Congress (16 MLAs) which has so far managed to maintain a thin edge over the ruling BJP which has 14 MLAs.
In the 40-member Goa Assembly, the Manohar Parrikar-led government has the support of 23 MLAs. These comprise 14 BJP MLAs, three each from the Goa Forward Party and the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party as well as three Independents.
With the Congress losing two MLAs, its numbers in the House, which has the effective strength of 38 now, is reduced to 14.
MLAs Subhash Shirodkar and Dayanand Sopte, who went to Delhi late last night, faxed their resignation letters to Speaker Pramod Sawant and are set to join the BJP.
"The speaker today suspended one Rishab Subhedar who is working as watch and ward (staff) of the Goa Assembly for leaking the official documents from the Legislature Secretariat on Whatsapp," as per the statement issued by the office of the Speaker.
Sopte, 54, represented the Mandrem Assembly constituency in North Goa district, while Shirodkar, 66, was elected from the Shiroda in South Goa district.
"This is the first of its kind incident wherein exemplary punishment has been ordered to maintain sanctity and discipline of the Assembly," the statement added.
Sources in the Speaker's office said the action was taken against Subhedar, after it was found that the resignation letters were put out on the social media.
"An enquiry was conducted on how the confidential document which is the property of the House got leaked. It found that the staff concerned had circulated it," they said.
A thorough enquiry is being conducted into the matter, they added.
The resignation of Sopte and Shirodkar is seen as a setback to the Congress (16 MLAs) which has so far managed to maintain a thin edge over the ruling BJP which has 14 MLAs.
In the 40-member Goa Assembly, the Manohar Parrikar-led government has the support of 23 MLAs. These comprise 14 BJP MLAs, three each from the Goa Forward Party and the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party as well as three Independents.
With the Congress losing two MLAs, its numbers in the House, which has the effective strength of 38 now, is reduced to 14.
| Edited by: Padmaja Venkataraman
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
BJP Stages Massive Rally to 'Save Sabarimala Temple'
-
Thursday 11 October , 2018
'Statue Of Unity' To Be Ready For Inauguration On October 31
-
Thursday 11 October , 2018
War Against Pollution : Punjab Farmer Gifts Happy Seeders to Stop Stubble Burning
-
Wednesday 10 October , 2018
7 Killed, 35 Injured as Engine, 4 Coaches Derail in UP's Raebareli
-
Thursday 20 September , 2018
Caught Between Death And Democracy: Sarpanches Of Kashmir Live Under A Shadow Of Fear
BJP Stages Massive Rally to 'Save Sabarimala Temple'
Thursday 11 October , 2018 'Statue Of Unity' To Be Ready For Inauguration On October 31
Thursday 11 October , 2018 War Against Pollution : Punjab Farmer Gifts Happy Seeders to Stop Stubble Burning
Wednesday 10 October , 2018 7 Killed, 35 Injured as Engine, 4 Coaches Derail in UP's Raebareli
Thursday 20 September , 2018 Caught Between Death And Democracy: Sarpanches Of Kashmir Live Under A Shadow Of Fear
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Avengers 4: Is Loki Dead? Tom Hiddleston Hints at Crucial Details
- Prithvi Shaw Boost for Formidable Mumbai Ahead of Vijay Hazare Semi-final vs Hyderabad
- Last Weekend was the Worst for Bollywood Releases in a Long Time
- Xiaomi Mi TV 4A Pro 49 Review: We Are Rubbing Our Eyes, This Just Cannot be Real
- 20 Years of Kuch Kuch Hota Hai: Shah Rukh Khan was a Trendsetter Then, He is a Trendsetter Now
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...