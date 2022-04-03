Goa CM Allots Portfolios, Retains Home, Finance; Rival Rane Also Gains

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has retained the Home and Finance Ministry portfolios, while his cabinet’s second senior most Minister Vishwajit Rane, who held the Health and Women and Child Development ministry in the last cabinet, has been allotted the crucial Town and Country Planning ministry, which is a key agency regulating real estate development in the state.

More than a week after being sworn-in, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant allocated portfolios to his eight ministers on Sunday.

Former Transport, Panchayat and Protocol Minister Mauvin Godinho was allotted the same ministries, along with the Industries portfolio.

Ex Congress Chief Minister and now a BJP MLA Ravi Naik has been allotted the Agriculture, Handicrafts and Civil Supplies ministries. Nilesh Cabral has been allotted Law and Judiciary Ministry, in addition to Environment, Public Works Department and Legislative Affairs.

Former Congress state president and now BJP Minister Subhash Shirodkar has been allotted the Water Resources Department Ministry, along with Co-operation and Provedoria portfolios, while former Art and Culture Minister Govind Gaude has been allotted the same portfolio in addition to Sports and Rural Development Agency.

Rohan Khaunte has been allotted the prestigious Tourism Ministry, along with the Information Technology portfolio, while Atanasio Monserrate, a former Congressman, who joined the BJP in 2019 has been allotted the Revenue, Labour and Waste Management portfolios.

