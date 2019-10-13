Goa CM Sawant Joins Fadnavis for Morning Walk in Mumbai Ahead of Maharashtra Polls
Sawant has been touring Maharashtra since last Thursday to campaign for the BJP for the upcoming state Assembly polls.
Devendra Fadnavis with Pramod Sawant during morning walk.
Mumbai: Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant joined his Maharashtra counterpart Devendra Fadnavis for a morning walk at the Marine Drive here on Sunday.
Sawant has been touring Maharashtra since last Thursday to campaign for the BJP for the upcoming state Assembly polls.
On Sunday, he took a morning walk along with Fadnavis at the iconic Marine Drive along the Arabian Sea and expressed confidence that people will support the BJP in the Maharashtra polls.
"Joined CM @Dev_Fadnavis ji for a morning walk at Marine Drive, Mumbai. Great energy and amazing response from the people. #MumbaiChaliBhaJaPaKeSaath," he said in a tweet.
When Mumbaikars too showed their support to BJP, this morning at the #MumbaiChaliBhaJaPaKeSaath morning walk initiative at marine drive.Goa CM @DrPramodPSawant , Senior leaders too joined us. #PunhaAnuyaAapleSarkar pic.twitter.com/9HiVqguwpi— Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) October 13, 2019
Sawant last week addressed public meetings and participated in interactions with people and party workers in Kolhapur, Sangli, Satara and some parts of Mumbai.
He took over reigns of Goa after the death of then chief minister Manohar Parrikar in March this year.
Polling for all 288 Assembly seats in the state will be held on October 21 and counting of votes will take place on October 24.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
What Does RBI Putting PMC Bank Under ‘Directions’ Mean? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Are E-Ciggarettes Toxic Enough To Invite A Blanket Ban? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Why is U.S President Donald Trump Facing Impeachment? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Will The Rise In Onion Prices Affect The Outcome Of Upcoming State Polls? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Howdy, Modi : What did Modi and Trump Gain from the Houston Event? | Crux+
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Priyanka Chopra Says 'Overworked And Underpaid' Describe Her Best
- Mom and Dad, Sorry for All Those Times I Was a Prick: Shahid Kapoor
- ‘Lo Chali Main’: Renuka Shahane Just Had a ‘Hum Aapke Hain Koun’ Moment and Twitter is LOLing
- Copenhagen Climate Summit: Arvind Kejriwal Reiterates Focus on Electric Buses, Odd-Even Scheme
- Carlsberg Wants to Bring The World’s First Beer Bottles Made From Paper to The Market