1-min read

Goa CM Pramod Sawant Lauds Congress MLA, Says 'Anything is Possible in Politics'

Congress MLA Aleixo Reginaldo Lourenco who on many occasions earlier criticised the BJP-led government in Goa Assembly, ruled out any move to join the ruling party, while the CM did not deny possibility of him switching.

PTI

Updated:October 6, 2019, 12:02 PM IST
File photo of Goa CM Pramod Sawant. (Twitter/@ANI)

Panaji: Nearly three months after 10 Congress MLAs joined the ruling BJP in Goa, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has not ruled out the possibility of more opposition leaders following suit.

While attending the 50th birthday celebration of Congress MLA Aleixo Reginaldo Lourenco here on Saturday, Sawant said "anything is possible in politics".

During the birthday celebration, Goa Ports Minister Michael Lobo claimed that Lourenco "may become the state's deputy chief minister in near future", but did not elaborate any further.

Later talking to reporters, Sawant did not deny the possibility of Lourenco joining the BJP in near future.

"Lourenco is doing a good job in the opposition. He is helping us in good governance as a good opposition is required (in democratic functioning)," he said.

Asked about Lobo's claim that Lourenco may become the deputy chief minister, Sawant said, "Anything is possible in politics. You never know. I said anything is possible."

However, Lourenco, the MLA from Curtorim who on many occasions earlier criticised the BJP-led government in Goa Assembly, ruled out any move to join the ruling party.

"There is no plan from my side to leave the Congress," he said.

In July, 10 MLAs of the Congress crossed over to the BJP, reducing the opposition party's strength from 15 to five.

The BJP currently has 27 legislators in the 40-member state Assembly.

Besides, the House has five Congress members, three from the Goa Forward Party, three Independents and one each from the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party and the NCP.

