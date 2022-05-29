Goa CM Sawant Hints at Introducing Bill to Stop Forceful Religious Conversions

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Saturday expressed the possibility of introducing a bill to prevent forceful religious conversions in the state.

“Two MLAs have stated that there is a need to bring strict law. We will think on amending or to bring new law in the forthcoming assembly session in order to protect the religious harmony of the state. We respect all religions, whether Hindu, Muslim or Catholic,” he said.

“People should come forward against such acts and report, so it can be stopped,” Sawant said referring the arrest of Christian Pastor Dominic D’Souza on the charges of religious conversions.

Dominic D’Souza and his wife Joan were booked under the Drugs and Magic Remedies (Objectionable Advertisement) Act for allegedly using magic to convert people.

“I congratulate those who complained against Dominic. Last 30 years, he was involved in such acts. Few politicians were saying that religious conversions were not taking place, but I hope now they have come to know about it,” Sawant said.

“Dominic used to trap people in his acts, hence we have taken strict action against him,” Sawant said.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.