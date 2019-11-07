Take the pledge to vote

Goa CM Should Hold Dog Meat Party for Beef-eating Colleagues: Congress Leader Slams Dilip Ghosh

Terming West Bengal BJP Dilip Ghosh's statement as 'insensitive' and 'senseless', the Congress leader accused him of promoting hatred in the name of religion.

PTI

Updated:November 7, 2019, 9:15 PM IST
File photo of Goa CM Pramod Sawant. (Twitter/@ANI)

Panaji: Slamming West Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh's statement that beef eaters should eat dogs too, a Congress leader said here on Thursday that Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant should organize a "dog meat party" for those among his ministers and MLAs who eat beef.

Pratima Coutinho, chief of women's wing of Goa Congress, also demanded an apology from Ghosh. "You must practice what you preach, so we demand chief minister hold a dog meat party for (those among) his ministers and MLAs who consume beef," she said at a press conference.

Bovine meat is not banned in Goa, unlike in some other parts of the country. "Or the chief minister should apologize to the minority community of Goa who consume beef as part of their diet," Coutinho added.

Terming Ghosh's statement as "insensitive" and "senseless", the Congress leader accused him of promoting hatred in the name of religion.

"Ghosh's statement is an attempt to provoke Hindus against minorities. It is a move to create communal disharmony," she alleged.

In a democratic country like India it is a fundamental right of every citizen to decide his or her diet, dress and lifestyle, she added.

Ghosh, MP from West Bengal, had said two days ago at a gathering that some people take pride in "cleaning excreta of foreign pet dogs", but has no reverence for "our mother".

"Few intellectuals eat beef on roads, I am asking them to eat dog meat too. Their health will do fine, no matter which animal they eat, but why on roads? Eat at your home," he had said.

