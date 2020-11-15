Goa Cong Minority Cell Chief Urfan Mulla Resigns Citing 'Lack of Unity' Among Senior Party Leaders

Goa Pradesh Congress Committee's minority cell chairman Urfan Mulla on Sunday resigned from his post, alleging that there was lack of unity among senior party leaders in the state and that nobody was bothered about the issues being faced by the minority communities. In his resignation letter sent to Congress president Sonia Gandhi, Mulla has said that he was also resigning from the post of spokesperson of the party's state unit.

"I am not happy with the functioning of the party as there is no unity among senior leaders, who only fight for their personal gains. Nobody is bothered about the party and about the issues being faced by the minorities. We are just used like tissue paper and vote bank," he said in the letter. Mulla alleged that the party lacks direction, ideology and most importantly lack of leadership in the state.

"The party's old guards in Goa have brought nothing to the party and miserably failed in taking decisions," he said.