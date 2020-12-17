Goa Congress Chief Resigns after Rout in Panchayat Polls

Days after the party's rout in the recently concluded Zilla Panchayat (ZP) elections, Goa Congress chief Girish Chodankar tendered his resignation to party president Sonia Gandhi, a party official said on Thursday.

Chodankar submitted his resignation late on Wednesday.

The Congress managed to win only four out of the 39 ZP seats in the December 12 elections. The BJP won 33 seats.

"Girish Chodankar has submitted his resignation," Goa Congress general secretary Janardhan Bhandari told reporters.

On Wednesday, former Chief Minister and Congress Lok Sabha MP from South Goa Francisco Sardinha had said that poor decisions taken by a politically "novice" state leadership had led to the party's rout in the polls.