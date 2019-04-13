SPONSORED BY
1-min read

Goa Congress Complains Against BJP Chief Amit Shah's Remarks on Infiltrators

Shah, during a rally in Darjeeling in West Bengal on April 11, had reportedly said minorities, especially Christians and Muslims, will be removed from the country as infiltrators, claimed Goa Congress spokesperson Sunil Kawathankar, who has filed the complaint with the CEO.

PTI

Updated:April 13, 2019, 6:54 PM IST
File photo of BJP president Amit Shah.
Panaji: The Goa Congress on Saturday filed a complaint with the state's chief electoral officer against a speech by BJP president Amit Shah which the opposition party claimed was a "grave intimidating threat against minorities especially Christians and Muslims in Goa".

"He had said the BJP will remove every infiltrator except Hindus, Buddhists and Sikhs. If the BJP leader had said that he will remove infiltrators, that was okay but giving it a religious colour has created communal discord and fear and anxiety in the minds of people of minority communities,"
Kawathankar's complaint reads.

The Goa Congress leader has further alleged that Shah, by stating that the BJP would implement the National Register of Citizens across the country if re-elected, had violated Article 25-28 of the Constitution.

"This is a direct threat to Christians, Muslims and those communities who have found mention in the BJP leader's speech," he said.
