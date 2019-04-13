English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Goa Congress Complains Against BJP Chief Amit Shah's Remarks on Infiltrators
Shah, during a rally in Darjeeling in West Bengal on April 11, had reportedly said minorities, especially Christians and Muslims, will be removed from the country as infiltrators, claimed Goa Congress spokesperson Sunil Kawathankar, who has filed the complaint with the CEO.
File photo of BJP president Amit Shah.
Loading...
Panaji: The Goa Congress on Saturday filed a complaint with the state's chief electoral officer against a speech by BJP president Amit Shah which the opposition party claimed was a "grave intimidating threat against minorities especially Christians and Muslims in Goa".
Shah, during a rally in Darjeeling in West Bengal on April 11, had reportedly said minorities, especially Christians and Muslims, will be removed from the country as infiltrators, claimed Goa Congress spokesperson Sunil Kawathankar, who has filed the complaint with the CEO.
"He had said the BJP will remove every infiltrator except Hindus, Buddhists and Sikhs. If the BJP leader had said that he will remove infiltrators, that was okay but giving it a religious colour has created communal discord and fear and anxiety in the minds of people of minority communities,"
Kawathankar's complaint reads.
The Goa Congress leader has further alleged that Shah, by stating that the BJP would implement the National Register of Citizens across the country if re-elected, had violated Article 25-28 of the Constitution.
"This is a direct threat to Christians, Muslims and those communities who have found mention in the BJP leader's speech," he said.
Shah, during a rally in Darjeeling in West Bengal on April 11, had reportedly said minorities, especially Christians and Muslims, will be removed from the country as infiltrators, claimed Goa Congress spokesperson Sunil Kawathankar, who has filed the complaint with the CEO.
"He had said the BJP will remove every infiltrator except Hindus, Buddhists and Sikhs. If the BJP leader had said that he will remove infiltrators, that was okay but giving it a religious colour has created communal discord and fear and anxiety in the minds of people of minority communities,"
Kawathankar's complaint reads.
The Goa Congress leader has further alleged that Shah, by stating that the BJP would implement the National Register of Citizens across the country if re-elected, had violated Article 25-28 of the Constitution.
"This is a direct threat to Christians, Muslims and those communities who have found mention in the BJP leader's speech," he said.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
100 Years of Jallianwala Bagh: How Reginald Dyer Massacred Thousands in 10 Minutes
-
Thursday 11 April , 2019
Listen To What Leaders Said Post Voting: Lok Sabha Elections Phase 1
-
Thursday 11 April , 2019
The Noida Village | With No Road To Noida
-
Thursday 11 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Vote For Change, Vote Without Fear, Says Jaganmohan Reddy
-
Thursday 11 April , 2019
Elections 2019: BJP Muzaffarnagar Candidate Sanjeev Balyan Discusses Ajit Singh & More
100 Years of Jallianwala Bagh: How Reginald Dyer Massacred Thousands in 10 Minutes
Thursday 11 April , 2019 Listen To What Leaders Said Post Voting: Lok Sabha Elections Phase 1
Thursday 11 April , 2019 The Noida Village | With No Road To Noida
Thursday 11 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Vote For Change, Vote Without Fear, Says Jaganmohan Reddy
Thursday 11 April , 2019 Elections 2019: BJP Muzaffarnagar Candidate Sanjeev Balyan Discusses Ajit Singh & More
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Amitabh Bachchan, Bhumi Pednekar & More Bollywood Celebs Pay Homage to Jallianwala Bagh Martyrs
- Sara Ali Khan Sets Her Sights on Politics, May Take the Plunge 'Later in Life'
- West Indies Leave Out IPL Stars For Tri-Series in Ireland
- Jorah Mormont of Game of Thrones to Play Batman in Netflix's Titan Season 2
- World Cup Redux: In 1996, It All Ends in Tears at Eden Gardens
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results