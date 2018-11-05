Goa Congress Leader Alleges Gangrape Threat From BJP Leader's Supporters

A Goa Congress worker on Sunday alleged that supporters of BJP leader Subhash Shirodkar have threatened her with gangrape if she campaigned against him.Diya Shetkar, who is the Goa Pradesh Mahila Congress state secretary, in a police complaint said she received a call on Sunday morning from a person claiming to be Shirodkar's supporter. The unidentified caller also allegedly used "abusive and vulgar language" while threatening her with gangrape.Shetkar said she was also told not to enter Shirodkar's constituency."To harass a woman, Shirodkar's supporters have stooped so low to threaten me of gangrape," she told news agency ANI.A complaint has been registered against an unknown person in the matter.In October, Shirodkar had joined the BJP after stepping down as the Congress lawmaker for Siroda in the Goa Legislative Assembly.Shirodkar has not responded to the allegations yet.