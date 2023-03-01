CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Rahul GandhiKarnataka ElectionsDelhi Excise Policy ScamExit PollsSena vs Sena
Home » News » Politics » Goa Congress Leader Slams BJP Over LPG Price Hike, Says 'Even Frying Pakodas Will Be Difficult'
1-MIN READ

Goa Congress Leader Slams BJP Over LPG Price Hike, Says 'Even Frying Pakodas Will Be Difficult'

By: News Desk

Edited By: Sanstuti Nath

News18.com

Last Updated: March 01, 2023, 18:35 IST

Panaji (Panjim, India

The Congress leader noted that a domestic LPG cylinder will now cost Rs1,117 with the latest price hike (Image: Shutterstock)

The Congress leader noted that a domestic LPG cylinder will now cost Rs1,117 with the latest price hike (Image: Shutterstock)

The Congress leader further called the increase in the cooking gas rate another blow to the common man by the BJP-led government and said it will result in food items at restaurants and eateries becoming costlier

Hitting out at the BJP-led Central government over the hike in the prices of LPG, Goa’s Leader of Opposition Yuri Alemao on Wednesday said that now even frying “pakodas” will now be difficult for the youth. Cooking gas LPG (liquefied petroleum gas) prices were hiked by Rs 50 per cylinder today.

In a veiled dig at Union home minister Amit Shah’s speech in Parliament in 2018 wherein he had said “better to sell pakodas than be jobless”, Alemao said, “A commercial LPG cylinder will cost Rs 2,118 with a hike of Rs 350 per cylinder. Now, even frying Pakodas will be difficult for educated unemployed youths.”

A domestic LPG cylinder will now cost Rs1,117 with the latest price hike.

The Congress leader further called the increase in the cooking gas rate another blow to the common man by the BJP-led government and said it will result in food items at restaurants and eateries becoming costlier.

Accusing the BJP of continuously putting a financial burden on the people, he said, “This hike will result in the complete collapse of household budgets. This is a financial emergency imposed by the insensitive BJP government on the middle class and poor.”

Stressing that the Lok Sabha elections are just a year away, Alemao added, “Time has come for the people to realise the pro-capitalist and anti-poor agenda of the BJP government."

This was the first increase in rates in almost eight months – that came within days of the end of polling in three northeastern states. Parallely, oil firms also hiked the price of commercial LPG, used in hotels and restaurants, by Rs 350.5 per cylinder.

Read all the Latest Politics News here

About the Author
News Desk
The News Desk is a team of passionate editors and writers who break and analyse the most important events unfolding in India and abroad. From live upd...Read More
Tags:
  1. Amit Shah
  2. centre
  3. congress
  4. Goa
  5. LPG
  6. price hike
first published:March 01, 2023, 18:29 IST
last updated:March 01, 2023, 18:35 IST
Read More