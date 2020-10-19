Next Story
Goa Deputy CM Files Complaint Over His Phone Being 'Hacked' After Objectionable Clip Sent to Whatsapp Group
Chandrakant Babu Kavlekar. (Twitter)
Goa Deputy Chief Minister Chandrakant Kavlekar on Monday lodged a complaint with the state's cyber police station claiming his mobile phone had been hacked and an objectionable clip was sent in a WhatsApp group of which he is a member.
He said the message was sent when he was asleep and demanded that police take strict action against the people involved.