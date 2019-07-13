Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Goa Dy Speaker Michael Lobo Resigns From Post to Pave Way for Induction in Pramod Sawant Cabinet

Apart from Deputy Speaker Michael Lobo, Chandrakant Kavlekar, Philip Nery Rodrigues, Atanasio Monserratte, who had quit the Congress and joined the BJP on Wednesday, would be sworn in as ministers at Raj Bhavan today.

PTI

Updated:July 13, 2019, 1:52 PM IST
Goa Dy Speaker Michael Lobo Resigns From Post to Pave Way for Induction in Pramod Sawant Cabinet
Goa Deputy Speaker Michael Lobo resigns to be inducted into the state cabinet. (Twitter: ANI)
Panaji: Deputy Speaker of Goa Assembly Michael Lobo on Saturday resigned from the post, paving the way for his induction into the Pramod Sawant-led cabinet.

Lobo submitted his resignation to Speaker Rajesh Patnekar at noon.

"I resigned from the post as I will be inducted into the cabinet later in the day," Lobo said.

Apart from Lobo, Chandrakant Kavlekar, Philip Nery Rodrigues, Atanasio Monserratte, who had quit the Congress and joined the BJP Wednesday, would be sworn in as ministers at Raj Bhavan in the afternoon.

The swearing-in ceremony of new ministers is scheduled to be held at 3 pm.

Sawant would induct the new members into his cabinet by dropping three members of ally Goa Forward Party (GFP) and an Independent legislator as ministers.

