Goa Elections 2022: Rahul Gandhi to Address Rally in CM's Assembly Seat on Feb 2

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will visit poll-bound Goa on February 2 and address a public gathering in Sankhalim, state unit chief Girish Chodankar said on Sunday.

He said screens set up in all 40 constituencies in the state will telecast live Gandhi's public address in Sankhalim, which, incidentally, is the Assembly seat of Chief Minister Pramod Sawant.

Some 20,000 people will be attending the rally through these screens. Several thousand more will be able to attend through online platforms.

People from 15 out of the 40 centres will interact with Rahul Gandhi. He would also release the party manifesto for the polls," Chodankar informed. Addressing a press conference here, AICC spokesperson Alka Lamba said Gandhi would interact with all candidates of the Congress-Goa Forward Party alliance during his one-day visit on February 2. Polls in Goa are scheduled for February 14 and results will be declared on March 10.

