Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant won the election from his traditional Sanquelim Assembly constituency on Thursday, and expressed confidence that the BJP will form government in the coastal state. (Find Goa Assembly Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates here). The Bharatiya Janata Party had taken a lead over Congress in 19 seats, leaving behind Congress which is leading in 15 assembly seats.

As many as 302 candidates were in the fray, with the state voting in a single phase on February 14. More than 11 lakh voters cast their ballot to elect the next government in the popular coastal state. BJP entered the elections with the slogan ’22 plus in 2022′.

Here is the list of all constituencies in Goa along with candidates and their parties.

Jit Vinayak Arolkar (MGP) - Mandrem

- Mandrem Pravin Prabbhakar Alekar (BJP) - Pernem

- Pernem Dr. Chandrakant Shetye (IND) - Bicholim

- Bicholim Nilkanth Ramnath Halarnkar (BJP) - Tivim

- Tivim Joshua Peter De Souza (BJP) - Mapusa

- Mapusa Delilah Michael Lobo (INC) - Siolim

- Siolim Kedar Jayprakash Naik (INC) - Saligao

- Saligao Michael Vincent Lobo (INC) - Calangute

- Calangute Rohan Khaunte (BJP) - Porvorim

- Porvorim Carlos Alvares Ferreira (INC) - Aldona

- Aldona Atanasio Monserrate (BJP) - Panaji

- Panaji Jennifer Monserrate (BJP) - Taleigao

- Taleigao Rodolfo Louis Fernandes (INC) - St.Cruz

- St.Cruz Viresh Mukesh Borkar (RGP) - St. Andre

- St. Andre Rajesh Faldessai (INC) - Cumbarjua

- Cumbarjua Prememdra Vishnu Shet (BJP) - Maem

- Maem Pramod Sawant (BJP) - Sanquelim

- Sanquelim Deviya Vsihwajit Rane (BJP) - Poriem

- Poriem Vishwajit Pratapsingh Rane (BJP) - Valpoi

- Valpoi Govind Shepu Gaude (BJP) - Priol

- Priol Ravi Naik (BJP) - Ponda

- Ponda Subhash Shirodkar (BJP) - Siroda

- Siroda Ramkrishna Dhavalikar (MGP) - Marcaim

- Marcaim Sankalp Amonkar (INC) - Mormugao

- Mormugao Krishna V. Salkar (BJP) - Vasco-da-Gama

- Vasco-da-Gama Mauvin Heliodoro Godinho (BJP) - Dabolim

- Dabolim Antonio Vas (IND) - Cortalim

- Cortalim Aleixo Sequeira (INC) - Nuvem

- Nuvem Aleixo Reginaldo Lourenco (IND) - Curtorim

- Curtorim Vijai Sardesai (GFP) - Fatorda

- Fatorda Digambar Kamat (INC) - Margao

- Margao Venzy Viegas (AAP) - Benaulim

- Benaulim Alemao Yuri (INC) - Cuncolim

- Cuncolim Cruz Silva (AAP) - Velim

- Velim Altone D Costa (INC) - Quepem

- Quepem Nilesh Cabral (BJP) - Curchorem

- Curchorem Ganesh Gaonkar (BJP) - Sanvordem

- Sanvordem Subhash Uttam Phal Dessai (BJP) - Sanguem

- Sanguem Ramesh Tawadkar (BJP) - Canacona

- Canacona Ulhas Tuenkar (BJP) - Navelim

