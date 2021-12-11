Goa Elections: TMC Promises Rs 5,000 a Month Under Griha Laxmi Scheme, BJP Says Mamata 'Fooling People'

The Trinamool Congress in Goa has announced the first of its five promises to the people of the coastal state ahead of assembly elections next year. Taking a leaf out of its own playbook from West Bengal, the Goa TMC has promised ‘Griha Laxmi’ scheme, which seems to be a replica of Bengal’s ‘Laxmir Bhandar’ scheme.

‘Griha Laxmi’ is a direct transfer scheme where the female head of every household will be given Rs 5,000 a month. The scheme has been promised to all 3.5 lakh families in Goa and any individual can opt for it. As per the TMC, the Griha Laxmi scheme will cost the government approximately Rs 1,500-2,000 crore, which is 6-8% of the state’s budget.

Addressing the media after the announcement, TMC MP and party in-charge for Goa Mahua Moitra said, “It is a very transformative scheme for the people of Goa. We’ve started the same scheme with great success in West Bengal.”

“Griha Laxmi scheme is very easy to understand. It is a direct transfer scheme and the female head of every household will be receiving Rs 5,000 a month. It will be directly transferred to their bank account. To avail this scheme, one doesn’t have to be a part of any particular caste or community,” she added.

A similar scheme, named ‘Laxmir Bhandar’, was announced by the TMC for the people of West Bengal during the assembly elections this year. It was rolled out just months after Mamata Banerjee took oath as the Chief Minister for the third consecutive time. The scheme provides a basic minimum income of Rs 500-1,000 to the female head of every household. For general category, the financial aid is Rs 500 a month, whereas for reserved category, the amount is Rs 1,000 a month.

The BJP, meanwhile, accused the TMC of “fooling the people of Goa”, questioning the financial and legal provision for the scheme.

“The problem with the TMC supremo is that while committing she doesn’t realise what she is committing to. For such promises, you need adequate financial backup and legal provision as well. The party is already in power in West Bengal and failed to fulfil their commitments. How can they assure the same somewhere else?” BJP National Secretary Anupam Hazra told News18.

“This is nothing but fooling the people of Goa. It is expected from the TMC only. They don’t have any party constitution either. They have failed in every commitment. We don’t take the TMC’s promises seriously at all,” the BJP leader added.

