Goa Forward Party Reiterates Support to Govt Amid Speculation of CM Sawant Dropping Some Allies

Panaji: Amid speculation that Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant may drop some coalition members from his cabinet, the Goa Forward Party (GFP), an ally of the ruling BJP, Thursday said the party remains "steadfast" with the government in "good and bad times".

A group of 10 Congress MLAs in Goa led by Leader of Opposition in the Assembly Chandrakant Kavlekar merged with the ruling BJP on Wednesday. The development triggered speculations that Sawant may drop members of the coalition from the cabinet.

The BJP-led government currently enjoys the support of three GFP MLAs, all of whom are ministers, and three Independents, of whom two are ministers.

Talking to reporters, GFP president and Deputy Chief Minister Vijai Sardesai said he has not held talks with anyone about the recent developments.

"Goa Forward remains steadfast with this government in good and bad times," he said.

Sardesai claimed that the Congress had been trying to woo him to forge an alliance to form government in the state.

"The Congress has been by giving several offers, but I have refused time and again...After trying to convince me several times, even till recently. Finally, Congress has given up. I believe in standing by my words," he said.

Sardesai said his party was severely criticised for joining hands with the BJP to form the government.

"Everyone knows who has faced the maximum flak and who has been the most dependable ally. He (late chief minister Manohar Parrikar) was suffering from a terminal disease, but despite that we did not move an inch," he said.

On being asked whether he would be dropped from the cabinet after the induction of 10 Congress MLAs into BJP, Sardesai said he would not comment on it till something like that happens.

"Let them take a decision, then we will analyse the decision and its pros and cons. I don't find much need for this. I don't see any political significance in it," he added.