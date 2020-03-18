Goa Governor Malik's Remarks Hurt Dignity of Raj Bhavan: Shiv Sena Mouthpiece Saamana

Shiv Sena mouthpiece 'Saamana' on Wednesday said the remarks made recently by Goa Governor Satya Pal Malik about governors in general has hurt the dignity of the Raj Bhavan.

While speaking at an event in Uttar Pradesh's Baghpat, Malik had reportedly said on Sunday that governors in the country do not have much work to do and that of Jammu and Kashmir "drinks wine and plays golf".

The Sena said in its editorial in 'Saamana' that through his remarks, Malik has insulted the people of Jammu and Kashmir, where he was posted as its governor earlier.

"What the governor does is his prerogative, but he shouldn't cross the line of discipline. All the governors in the country should come together and respond to Malik's allegations," it said.

"If the governors don't have any work to do, then why look after these white elephants?" it asked.

"Earlier, Raj Bhavans were meant to rehabilitate old politicians, but now under the Modi rule, one-time RSS pracharaks are being sent to the Raj Bhavans," it added.

"Pracharaks don't consume meat or alchohol, but still this governor, who has been a pracharak himself, says that Raj Bhavan is a place to consume alchohol. This is not right," the Marathi daily said.

The editorial said that it disagrees with the view that Raj Bhavan is a place meant to play golf and drink liquor.

"Many governors have undertaken legislative work and pulled up the state governments if anything wrong had happened," it said.