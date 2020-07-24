Goa Legislative Assembly Complex to Get Rs 7-crore Facelift 20 Years after its Inauguration

Twenty years after its inauguration, the Goa Legislative Assembly complex near here will get a facelift soon at a cost of Rs 7 crore.

Goa State Infrastructure Development Corp (GSIDC), in its meeting here on Thursday, cleared a proposal to renovate the assembly complex, which was inaugurated in 2000 by the then Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

The building is located at Porvorim village, next to Panaji, and houses assembly hall and several government offices.

Major facelift work related to the Goa Legislative Assembly complex will be taken up with a project cost of around Rs 7 crore, a GSIDC spokesman said.

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant chaired the meeting of the state-run corporation.

The meeting discussed various aspects pertaining to GSIDC and major decisions were taken, he said.

Works related to the Goa Dental College and Hospital at Bambolim were approved and they will be completed within the next six months, the spokesman said.

The meeting also discussed the ongoing construction of a new high court complex which is likely to be completed by December, he said.

GSIDC will build a one stop centre at Bambolim for women affected by violence in the society, the spokesman said.

Such women would be provided medical and legal help along with counselling at the centre, he said.