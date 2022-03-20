Goa & Manipur CM Aspirants' Late Night Meet with Shah, Nadda as Move to Form Govt Intensifies

Ahead of government formation in four states BJP’s top leadership went into a huddle to finalise the government formation in Manipur and Goa. The meeting was convened at the residence of Union home minister Amit Shah and was attended by BJP chief JP Nadda and national general secretary (organisation) BL Santhosh.

Speculations about the meeting intensified late on Saturday. Sources said that the meeting went on for several hours and several issues, including chief ministerial candidate and cabinet composition of the state governments in both the states, were discussed. The move to form the government has picked paced after the end of the inauspicious period of ‘Holashtak‘.

It is interesting to note that the elections are being fought in the leadership of incumbent chief ministers in both Manipur and Goa, top leadership hasn’t assured them of another tenure as chief ministers.

Sources stated the meeting is considered crucial, especially for Goa and Manipur, as both the strong contenders for the post of CM were called in by the party high command.

“It seems that the meeting has been called in to rein in the infighting over the CM-ship and to let the leaders know about the probable names for the post of chief minister," stated the source.

Both Goa CM Pramod Sawant and BJP MLA Vishwajit Rane were present in the meeting. Sources in the party stated that both the leaders are the front runners for the top post.

It is believed that a decision on who is going to be sworn-in as the next chief minister of Goa has been communicated to the state leadership in the meeting. Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh and BJP legislator T Biswajit Singh too attended the meeting that took place at Shah’s residence.

Sources said that Biswajit too has been flexing muscles to ensure that his name is considered for the CM’s post. With both the state leaders called in for finalising the dates of swearing-in, sources in the party said that the top brass could spring a surprise in both the states while deciding on the formation of the government, besides finalising the CM pick.

Manipur’s last assembly speaker Yumnam Khemchand also was present in the meeting, sources added. “All of these CM aspirants along with Nirmala Sitharaman, who is the observer, will be heading to Manipur on Sunday and announcement of CM can be made very soon," stated the source.

“There are two names in the party considered strong contenders for the post of Manipur CM and if neither of them gets the post, one of them have bright chances of being declared the CM," stated a source.

