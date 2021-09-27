'Goa Needs Streetfighter Mamata to End Suffering': Amid Buzz of Joining TMC, Congress Leader's Praise for Didi

Amid speculations that Luizinho Faleiro, former Chief Minister of Goa and once close aide Rahul Gandhi, is likely to join the Trinamool Congress (TMC), the veteran leader on Monday claimed that his tenure in the Congress was nothing less than suffering and Goa needs a “streetfighter” Mamata Banerjee to end its suffering. He submitted his resignation from his seat in the House on Monday.

Faleiro, who is arguably Goa’s tallest Congress leader, said during an address to his party workers In Navelim: “I suffered in Congress, want this suffering for Goans to end. I suffered in silence, dignified silence. If my suffering was so much, imagine the plight of Goans who voted Congress to power.”

“Let’s end this suffering and bring a new dawn in Goa. I might be old, but my blood is young,” he added.

Let's end this suffering of Goans and bring a new dawn in Goa. #Goa #NewBeginnings pic.twitter.com/Qxa2In1Bhf— Luizinho Faleiro (@luizinhofaleiro) September 27, 2021

Faleiro is currently the sitting MLA of Navelim constituency, a party bastion. He has been representing Navelim for many years now.

Hundreds gathered to listen to Falerio’s message on Monday.

According to political experts, Faleiro, who was the Congress in-charge of Tripura in 2019, is likely to prove a big help to the TMC which is looking to expand its base in the northeastern state after registering an emphatic victory in the West Bengal assembly elections held in April-May.

During his Monday address, Faleiro referred to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee as a “streetfighter” who is fighting divisive forces in the country.

“Mamata Banerjee is a streetfighter. Goa needs her. She is a symbol of women empowerment. She is fighting divisive forces and she poses a real direct challenge to the BJP. I request her to come to Goa and take charge,” he said.

