Goa Polls: Independent Khaunte Joins BJP, Fadnavis Says He Knows BJP Will Form Govt in State Again

With its focus on winning 22+ seats in Goa to retain the state, the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) is banking heavily on independent candidates who have decided to contest on the party’s ticket. One among them is two-time winner independent candidate from Porvorim constituency Rohan Khaunte.

Khaunte, who is now seeking a third term on a BJP ticket, released his manifesto in the presence of Goa BJP in-charge Devendra Fadnavis.

Speaking exclusively to CNN-News18, Fadnavis said, “Khaunte has won twice. He still would have won this time, yet he joined us. He knew his talent would have been lost otherwise. He knows the BJP will definitely form the government again"

Khaunte, in his second term, had joined then Manohar Parrikar-led BJP government as a minister of IT and revenue. He later resigned after differences with the Dr Pramod Sawant-led government. As Khaunte formally joined the BJP, he said those minor differences have been sorted.

Further speaking, Fadnavis said Khaunte was a promising leader who could take forward the state of Goa for the next 20 years.

Khaunte, who is also a businessman, said, “My manifesto includes a report card, which shows accountability. I have delivered, and the aspirations of people from all walks of life will be taken forward. My people are my strength.”

The manifesto-cum-report card talks about his work on various fronts such as farming, power cuts and road infrastructure.

When asked, in case if he wins the third time, would he seek the IT and revenue portfolio, Khaunte said, “I’ve never been overambitious. If I’m elected, I will deliver. I’ll build the party further and take up the issues in Porvorim. Devendra bhai gives us confidence. As an MLA and minister, I’ve walked the talk so far.”

Speaking to CNN-NEWS18, a North Goa poll analyst, said that what works in Khaunte’s favour is that other political parties haven’t fielded strong candidates. “In his last two terms, no political party worked on building a strong candidate there. This could help him win again.”

