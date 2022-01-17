Goa Polls: Joining 'Outsider' TMC a Mistake, Says Lourenco, Hints at Return to Congress Camp

Weeks after he walked out of the Congress fold, joined the Trinamool Congress and quit it a day before without assigning any reason, former Goa Congress working president Aleixo Reginaldo Lourenco on Monday hinted at rejoining his parent party.

He has apologised to his supporters and well-wishers for committing the "mistake" of joining the Mamata Banerjee-led party ahead of next month's assembly polls. Addressing a press conference in Panaji on Monday, Lourenco said he had to face severe backlash after deciding to join the TMC, which he said had promised a "new dawn".

He said his supporters were apprehensive that joining TMC would invite the outside party" to Goa which will split votes.

Lourenco had resigned as the MLA from Curtorim and also as a member of Congress last December to join the TMC. He was then working president of the Goa Pradesh Congress Committee. On Sunday, he resigned from TMC without assigning any reason in the letter that he sent to Banerjee informing her about his decision to leave TMC.

On Monday, he said that his decision to join the Mamata Banerjee-led party was a mistake and that he now wanted to be the same person whom people trust. I have hurt many friends and also my near and dear supporters (by crossing over to TMC). I also hurt my family members and those who stood with me in thick and thin, he told reporters.

Lourenco said that he had decided to join the TMC in the interest of people because he was promised a new dawn. I have fought for the people. I had raised their issues in the Legislative Assembly. I have worked for the people with my heart and mind, he said.

Speaking about his future political course, Lourenco said that his supporters have asked him to rejoin the Congress party. Congress leader Michael Lobo has asked me to rejoin the Congress party. I will listen to what my people say, he said. Goa is going to polls on February 14.

