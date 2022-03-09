Goa Trip 2022: All You Need to Know a Day before the Coastal State’s Poll Verdict

This is the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party’s first election after the death of four-time chief minister and former defence minister Manohar Parrikar. A litmus test of sorts, the BJP is banking on the poll plank of development and Parrikar’s legacy to win voters’ hearts.

In a high-octane election, Goa voted in one phase on February 14. A total of 301 candidates contested the elections and more than 11 lakh voters cast their ballot to elect the next government in the coastal state.

Parties such as the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Trinamool Congress (TMC) have campaigned aggressively in the sunny state this time to get a piece of the political pie. Goa witnessed a multi-cornered contest with smaller regional parties such as Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP), Goa Forward Party (GFP), among others, which may play a crucial role in case of a hung assembly.

THE ALLIANCES: The Congress went to polls after firming up a pre-poll alliance with the GFP, while Mamata Banerjee’s TMC joined hands with the MGP. The Shiv Sena and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) also joined hands in Goa, while Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP and the BJP are fighting it alone.

KEY ISSUES: The three main issues that dominated the Goa elections were corruption, mining and development. However, the ruling BJP ensured they used Parrikar’s political legacy to hold onto to their traditional voters.

PARRIKAR LEGACY: After being denied a ticket to his father’s Panjim seat, Parrikar’s son, Utpal, decided to contest as an independent against BJP’s Atanasio Monseratte.

BATTLE OF THE EX-CMS: Five former Goa chief ministers – Digambar Kamat (Congress), Ravi Naik (BJP), Churchill Alemao (TMC), Laxmikant Parsekar (independent) and Pramod Sawant (BJP) – are in the fray in this closely contested election.

THE 2017 FIASCO: In the 2017 Goa assembly polls, the Congress had emerged as the single-largest party, winning 17 seats in the 40-member house. Internal squabbling on who would be the CM candidate and alleged mismanagement under the leadership of senior Congress leader Digvijay Singh led to the Congress losing its opportunity to form the government. The BJP had bagged 13 seats, but was quick to tie up with the MGP, GFP and independents to form a government under the leadership of Parrikar.

PROMISES TO KEEP: The Congress-GFP alliance has promised resumption of mining in the state while weeding out the “disease of defection”. They also promised to run a clean government if people root out the corrupt BJP.

The BJP, on the other hand, has promised free LPG cylinders, resumption of mining and no hike in petrol and diesel prices.

The TMC has promised a “new dawn”, with pro-women schemes, creation of 20,000 jobs and 80% reservation for Goans in various sectors. They also promised to resolve the Goa-Karnataka Mahadayi water-sharing issue.

Kejriwal’s AAP promised free education, healthcare and 12.5% quota in assembly for STs, among others.

OTHER PARTIES: Smaller regional parties namely the Revolutionary Goans, Goencho Swabhimaan Party and the Jai Mahabharat Party are also in the poll fray, along with 68 independent candidates.

