politics

Goalpara East Candidate List: Key Contests in Goalpara East Assembly Constituency of Assam
1-MIN READ

Goalpara East Candidate List: Key Contests in Goalpara East Assembly Constituency of Assam

Key candidates in Assembly elections 2021

Key candidates contesting in the 2021 Assembly elections from Goalpara East constituency are: Jyotish Das of AGP, Abdul Kalam Rashid Alam of CONG, Imdad Hussain of AJP

Goalpara East Assembly constituency in Goalpara district of Assam goes to the polls on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Goalpara East seat is part of the Dhubri Lok Sabha constituency, which falls in the Lower Assam region of Assam.

In the 2016 Assembly elections Abul Kalam Rasheed Alam of INC won from this seat beating Gauranga Prasad Das of BJP by a margin of 2,581 votes.

In the 2011 Assembly elections Monowar Hussain of AIUDF won from this this constituency defeating Jyotish Das of AGP by a margin of 1,842 votes.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections for Dhubri Parliamentary constituency AGP was ahead in the Goalpara East Assembly segment. In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls BJP led from this Assembly segment.

first published:March 24, 2021, 15:34 IST